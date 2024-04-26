LIVE news: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on 100% EVM-VVPAT verification today

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its judgement today on pleas seeking 100 per cent verification of VVPATs with votes punched into electronic voting machines (EVMs). A bench of Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Dipankar Dutta will give the judgement around 10:30 am. NGO Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and others are among the petitioners in the case.

During the hearing on the petitions on April 24, the Supreme Court had said the court cannot "control the elections" or issue directions simply because doubts have been raised about the efficacy of the polling machines. The batch of petitions alleged the EVMs can be manipulated to influence the results.