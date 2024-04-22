LIVE: Delhi HC to hear CM Kejriwal's plea challenging ED summonses in excise policy case today

The Delhi High Court will hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to an excise policy-linked money laundering case today. Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks as “hate speech”, the Congress on Sunday dared him to show one paragraph in its manifesto where it talked about redistributing wealth to the Muslim community. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan earlier in the day, PM Modi had claimed the Congress manifesto stated that if the party comes to power, “they will calculate the amount of gold that mothers and sisters have, get information about it and then distribute that property”. He added the then Manmohan Singh government had stated that Muslims have the first right to the country’s assets.
The ruling People’s National Congress (PNC) of the Maldives bagged a crucial victory in the parliamentary polls on Sunday, giving President Mohamed Muizzu significant control over the legislature. Muizzu, who has pledged to prioritise strategic relations with China, wanted Indian military out of the island nation. Six political parties and various independent groups contested the polls, fielding 368 candidates for the 93 seats in Parliament or the People’s Majlis. The local media reported that the PNC was headed for a “super majority” in Parliament, with a likely victory in nearly 60 out of the 93 seats, pending official results.
The Enforcement Directorate is likely to file its fresh prosecution complaint in the excise policy case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as the Aam Aadmi Party, possibly before May 15, meeting the 60-day deadline since the March 15 arrest of K Kavitha, Telangana MLC and co-accused in the case, The Indian Express reported today. The chargesheet is is likely to name “four or five” accused in addition to those who have been named in the previous six chargesheets, IE reported citing sources.
NIA raids nine places in Jammu and Kashmir in terror case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches at nine locations in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, in a case linked to terror activities. The search operation was conducted almost a month after the NIA chargesheeted two accused in the Kokernag (Jammu and Kashmir) encounter case.
Weather updates: Temperatures to be above 38 degrees Celsius in Delhi this week
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated the temperature in Delhi is expected to be above 38 degrees Celsius this week. Delhi-NCR temperature is also likely to rise by 1-2 degrees after a couple of days. The IMD has also issued a heatwave warning for several states as temperatures continue to rise in the eastern regions of the country.
Excise policy case: Delhi HC to hear CM Kejriwal's plea challenging ED summonses today
Delhi High Court will hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to an excise policy-linked money laundering case today. The court will also hear a PIL seeking "extra ordinary interim bail" for Kejriwal who is in ED's custody.
Madurai news update: Devotees gather to witness Meenakshi Amman Temple Chithirai Festival
Ghazipur landfill fire will be brought under control soon, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh says
"All the MCD officials are working on it. The Fire Department has also been working. The fire will be brought under control soon," AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said today.
Ghazipur fire incident: Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva reaches Ghazipur landfill site
Nearly 66,000 Indians took oath of American citizenship in 2022: Congressional report
According to the latest Congressional report, A total of 65,960 Indians officially became US citizens, making India the second-largest source country for new citizens in America after Mexico. The American Community Survey data from the US Census Bureau showed that an estimated 46 million foreign-born persons resided in the United States in 2022, approximately 14 per cent of the total US population of 333 million.
News update: Over 50 coaching centre students hospitalised in Pune after food poisoning
Over 50 students from a private coaching centre in Khed tehsil of Pune district were hospitalised allegedly because of food poisoning, police said. The condition of the students was stable, and they were discharged after primary check-ups and treatment, a senior police officer said. The incident took place last night.
Delhi liquor policy case: ED set to file new prosecution complaint, may name AAP as accused
The Enforcement Directorate is likely to file its latest prosecution complaint in the excise policy case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as the Aam Aadmi Party, possibly before May 15, meeting the 60-day deadline since the March 15 arrest of K Kavitha, Telangana MLC and co-accused in the case, The Indian Express reported today.
Pro-China president Mohamed Muizzu’s coalition secures win in Maldives parliamentary polls
The ruling People’s National Congress (PNC) of the Maldives bagged a crucial win in the parliamentary elections on Sunday, giving President Mohamed Muizzu significant control over the legislature. The local media reported that the PNC was headed for a “super majority” in Parliament, with a likely victory in nearly 60 out of the 93 seats.
What PM Modi said is hate speech, manifesto talks of justice for all, says Cong chief Kharge
Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks as “hate speech”, the Congress on Sunday stated it was “a well thought-out ploy” to divert people’s attention, motivated by “disappointment” over the first phase of the ongoing General Elections. In his speech in Rajasthan, PM Modi had claimed the Congress manifesto stated that if the party comes to power, “they will calculate the amount of gold that mothers and sisters have, get information about it and then distribute that property” He added the then Manmohan Singh government had stated that Muslims have the first right to the country’s assets.