LIVE: Delhi HC to hear CM Kejriwal's plea challenging ED summonses in excise policy case today

The Delhi High Court will hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to an excise policy-linked money laundering case today. Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks as “hate speech”, the Congress on Sunday dared him to show one paragraph in its manifesto where it talked about redistributing wealth to the Muslim community. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan earlier in the day, PM Modi had claimed the Congress manifesto stated that if the party comes to power, “they will calculate the amount of gold that mothers and sisters have, get information about it and then distribute that property”. He added the then Manmohan Singh government had stated that Muslims have the first right to the country’s assets.

The Enforcement Directorate is likely to file its fresh prosecution complaint in the excise policy case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as the Aam Aadmi Party, possibly before May 15, meeting the 60-day deadline since the March 15 arrest of K Kavitha, Telangana MLC and co-accused in the case, The Indian Express reported today. The chargesheet is is likely to name “four or five” accused in addition to those who have been named in the previous six chargesheets, IE reported citing sources.

The ruling People’s National Congress (PNC) of the Maldives bagged a crucial victory in the parliamentary polls on Sunday, giving President Mohamed Muizzu significant control over the legislature. Muizzu, who has pledged to prioritise strategic relations with China, wanted Indian military out of the island nation. Six political parties and various independent groups contested the polls, fielding 368 candidates for the 93 seats in Parliament or the People’s Majlis. The local media reported that the PNC was headed for a “super majority” in Parliament, with a likely victory in nearly 60 out of the 93 seats, pending official results.