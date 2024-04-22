The Odisha government declared summer vacations in all schools beginning April 25 due to the prevailing heatwave conditions, until further notice. Jharkhand too has announced changes in school timings, as they will now run from 6:30AM to 10:30AM for three days, April 22-24.

As temperatures soar across parts of India, particularly in the eastern states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heatwave conditions with no immediate relief in sight.

The latest bulletin from the weather department predicts that heatwave conditions will persist in states like Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh until April 26.



Daytime temperatures in Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius.



In addition to the eastern states, hot and humid weather is expected in various southern states and Union Territories, including coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

Temperatures soared on Sunday, with many regions experiencing maximum temperatures between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius. Severe heatwave conditions were reported in Odisha , Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. The maximum temperature was recorded at 46 degrees Celsius in Bahargora district in East Singhum, Jharkhand.

Although there is a possibility of light rainfall in some eastern states according to IMD predictions, the intense heatwave continues to grip large parts of India. Maximum temperatures remained significantly above normal in many areas, prompting state governments to take precautionary measures.

What is a Heatwave?



The IMD defines a heatwave as when the maximum temperature at a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in coastal regions, and 30 degrees in hilly areas, with a departure from normal of at least 4.5 degrees Celsius. Severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature exceeds 6.4 degrees Celsius.

This recent heatwave is the second spell experienced this month, affecting several states across the country. With concerns over potential strain on power grids and water shortages, authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Additionally, global weather agencies anticipate the development of La Nina conditions later in the year, potentially impacting the monsoon season critical for India's agricultural landscape and water resources.

(With agency inputs)