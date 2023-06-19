Home / India News / Two killed, at least 30 injured as two buses collide head-on in Tamil Nadu

Two persons were killed and at least 30 injured in a head-on collision involving two private buses in Cuddalore district on Monday, police said

Press Trust of India Chennai
Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 7:20 AM IST
Two persons were killed and at least 30 injured in a head-on collision involving two private buses in Cuddalore district on Monday, police said.

The front portion of the two vehicles were completely damaged in the accident at Melpattampakkam in Panruti. Immediately after the mishap, members of the public and police rushed to the spot and helped rush the injured to hospital.

Police said the exact cause of the accident was being probed. Initial reports indicated that the front tyre of one of the buses burst leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle as a result of which it collided into a bus coming in the opposite direction, police added.

Senior district revenue and police officials rushed to Melpattampakkam to help the injured.

Tamil Nadu

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 7:51 AM IST

