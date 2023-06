The Kalinga Stadium witnessed huge crowds which had come to witness the clash between India and Lebanon, with several dignitaries being present during the historic night, which included Sports & Youth Services Minister, Tusharkanti Behera, Secretary, 5T, V Karthikeyan Pandian, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports, Vineel Krishna, president AIFF, Kalyan Chaubey, secretary general, AIFF, Shaji Prabhakaran, and secretary, Football Association of Odisha, Ashirbad Behera.

The Chief Minister of Odisha announced a Rs 1 crore reward for the Indian Football team for winning the coveted Intercontinental Cup 2023. India defeated Lebanon by 2-0 in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Indian Football stars Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored two goals each to give India a decisive edge.