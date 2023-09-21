Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

A day after the Women's Reservation Bill was passed with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday will move the Advocates Amendment Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha to be taken into consideration, an official statement said.

The Advocates Amendment Bill, 2023, to amend the Advocates Act, 1961, was earlier passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill repeals certain provisions of the Legal Practitioners Act, 1879 which have become obsolete. It also seeks to make the offence of 'Touting' punishable by giving judges to publish a list of people who enage in such acts.

A Tout is a person who tries to procure the employment of a legal practitioner in return of any payment. The Court can exclude from its premises any person whose name is included in the list of touts.

The list of businesses also includes a discussion regarding the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and other achievements of the nation in the space sector.

Report of the Commitee on Estimates, report of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs, and reports on the Standing Committee on Education, women, children, youth and Sports are parts of the legislative business of the government for the session.

Other reports of standing committees on Transport, Tourism and Culture and on Health and Family Welfare are also listed on the legislative business of the session in the Lok Sabha for Thursday.

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is the first bill passed by Lok Sabha during the special session after it shifted to the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is a "historic legislation" that will further boost women's empowerment and will enable "greater participation of women in our political process," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after the passage of the bill in Lok Sabha.

The Special Session of the Parliament began on Monday and will continue till Friday.