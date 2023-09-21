Odisha CM Patnaik disburses financial assistance to over 4 million farmers

On the occasion of 'Nuakhai', Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disbursed financial assistance to 4.4 million farmer families under KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) Scheme for Rabi Crop season.

According to a press statement from the Chief Minister's Office, "An amount of Rs 2000 has been transferred to the bank account of each farmer's family, which includes 42,88,000 small and marginal farmers, 68,750 landless farmers."

Extending Nuakhai greetings to all at the function, Chief Minister Patnaik said, "Farmers are our pride, He wants the farmers of the state to live with respect and dignity. He said that farmers should be the partners in sharing the fruits of development."

He stated that to date financial assistance worth Rs 12,500 crore has been given to the farmers of the state under 'Kalia Yojana'.

The state government is also providing KALIA scholarships to children of farmers, who are receiving assistance under the Kalaia scheme.

The CM added that the state government was paying the premium on crop insurance for the benefit of farmers. He informed further that more than 22 lakh farmers have already registered for insurance this year.