Home / India News / Odisha CM Patnaik disburses financial assistance to over 4 million farmers

Odisha CM Patnaik disburses financial assistance to over 4 million farmers

He stated that to date financial assistance worth Rs 12,500 crore has been given to the farmers of the state under 'Kalia Yojana'

ANI
The state government is also providing KALIA scholarships to children of farmers, who are receiving assistance under the Kalaia scheme.

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

On the occasion of 'Nuakhai', Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disbursed financial assistance to 4.4 million farmer families under KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) Scheme for Rabi Crop season.

According to a press statement from the Chief Minister's Office, "An amount of Rs 2000 has been transferred to the bank account of each farmer's family, which includes 42,88,000 small and marginal farmers, 68,750 landless farmers."

Extending Nuakhai greetings to all at the function, Chief Minister Patnaik said, "Farmers are our pride, He wants the farmers of the state to live with respect and dignity. He said that farmers should be the partners in sharing the fruits of development."

He stated that to date financial assistance worth Rs 12,500 crore has been given to the farmers of the state under 'Kalia Yojana'.

The state government is also providing KALIA scholarships to children of farmers, who are receiving assistance under the Kalaia scheme.

The CM added that the state government was paying the premium on crop insurance for the benefit of farmers. He informed further that more than 22 lakh farmers have already registered for insurance this year.

Also Read

CM Patnaik disburses Rs 877 cr to over 4,300,000 farmers under KALIA scheme

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's assets increase by Rs 42.90 lakh in 2022

PM Kisan Yojana's 14th instalment likely soon: Check if you are eligible

Odisha CM Patnaik drops Higher Education Minister after 'poor' review

Step towards cleaner, quieter, greener future, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Women's quota Bill: Lok Sabha uses voting slips instead of digital system

President Draupadi Murmu to inaugurate UP International Trade Show today

Special session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

India issues warning to expats in Canada after Trudeau's accusation

Topics :Naveen PatnaikOdisha Financial aidfarmers

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: Reports

Nvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

Special session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 cities

India counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada

Next Story