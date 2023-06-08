Lawyers' body calls for changes in elevation process of judges to SC, HC

A lawyers' body on Thursday called for changes in the manner in which judges are elevated to the Supreme Court and high courts, saying their appointments and elevations should be made "solely on the basis of merit".

Adish C Aggarwala, chairman of the All India Bar Association, while speaking to the media here also said that court proceedings should ideally be video-recorded and that the retirement age of judges in the apex court, high courts and the subordinate judiciary should be raised.

He also said that retired judges should not be appointed to any tribunal or commissions.

On the issue of appointing judges to high courts, Aggarwala was also against chief justices of high courts being chosen from the high courts of other states.

"Chief justices coming from other states may be not in a position to make just and proper administrative decisions, as they are usually unaware of the local factors," he contended.