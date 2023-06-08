Home / India News / Lawyers' body calls for changes in elevation process of judges to SC, HC

Lawyers' body calls for changes in elevation process of judges to SC, HC

A lawyers' body called for changes in manner in which judges are elevated to the Supreme Court and high courts, saying their appointments and elevations should be made "solely on the basis of merit"

Press Trust of India Kochi
Lawyers' body calls for changes in elevation process of judges to SC, HC

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A lawyers' body on Thursday called for changes in the manner in which judges are elevated to the Supreme Court and high courts, saying their appointments and elevations should be made "solely on the basis of merit".

Adish C Aggarwala, chairman of the All India Bar Association, while speaking to the media here also said that court proceedings should ideally be video-recorded and that the retirement age of judges in the apex court, high courts and the subordinate judiciary should be raised.

He also said that retired judges should not be appointed to any tribunal or commissions.

On the issue of appointing judges to high courts, Aggarwala was also against chief justices of high courts being chosen from the high courts of other states.

"Chief justices coming from other states may be not in a position to make just and proper administrative decisions, as they are usually unaware of the local factors," he contended.

Also Read

Lawyers move Delhi HC, seek law for protection, safe atmosphere to practice

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

SC dismisses plea seeking action against VP over remarks on judiciary

Will take up issue of land allotment for lawyers' chambers with govt: SC

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

Punjab to give legal aid to 700 students facing deportation from Canada

MCD poll: AAP, BJP get 3 seats each in standing committee, after HC verdict

Around 600 delegates to attend G-20 meet on crime, security at Gurugram

Summer vacation in Uttar Pradesh extended till June 26 due to heatwave

Traders not facing problem in exchanging Rs 2,000 notes: Union minister

Topics :LawyersSupreme CourtHigh Court

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story