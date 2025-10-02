Home / India News / LBA confirms member's suicide in Ladakh, says he admired Sonam Wangchuk

LBA confirms member's suicide in Ladakh, says he admired Sonam Wangchuk

Survived by his wife and two children, Dorjay was found dead by hanging at his house early Wednesday

suicide
A police official confirmed the death of Dorjay by suicide and said preliminary investigation has suggested that he had taken a lot of alcohol the previous night. (Representational image: ANI)
Press Trust of India Leh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 6:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A general council member of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) has committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence, its president Chering Dorjay Lakruk said on Thursday.

Stenzin Dorjay, a resident of Skitmang village, some 100 km from Leh town, was a big fan of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk who was detained under National Security Act and lodged in Jodhpur jail on September 26, Lakruk, also co-chairman of Leh Apex Body (LAB), told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

Survived by his wife and two children, Dorjay was found dead by hanging at his house early Wednesday.

His brothers claimed that he was highly depressed after the September 24 violence that left four persons dead and scores of others injured.

"He was a member of our general council and was linked to our movement (in support of statehood and safeguards under the sixth schedule of the Constitution). He was a big fan of Wangchuk, I know it because I saw him with Wangchuk on September 24," Lakruk said.

He said he also wanted to go outside the hunger strike venue but "I stopped him. According to his two brothers, he went into depression as he had not linked the things unfolding and probably committed suicide".

A police official confirmed the death of Dorjay by suicide and said preliminary investigation has suggested that he had taken a lot of alcohol the previous night.

Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of his death, he said, adding the post-mortem of the deceased was conducted on Wednesday itself and the body was handed over to his family for last rites.

"We have not found any note or anything else suggesting the reason for his taking such an extreme step," the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi Traffic Police lists key roads to avoid amid Dussehra celebrations

Zubeen Garg died swimming in Singapore, not during scuba diving: Report

Centre plans ₹20,000 cr risk guarantee fund to boost infrastructure growth

FN Souza's 'Houses in Hampstead' goes for $7.5 million at London auction

Dussehra 2025: 5 must-visit places to witness best Vijayadashami in India

Topics :Sonam WangchukIndia NewsLadakhProtest

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story