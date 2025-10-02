FN Souza's 'Houses in Hampstead' goes for $7.5 million at London auction

In a continuing spree of record-breaking numbers for Indian art, Goan artist Francis Newton Souza’s 1962 landscape 'Houses in Hampstead' fetched over $7.5 million at a Sotheby’s auction in London, nearly seven times its estimated value, PTI reported on Thursday.

The auction, titled Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art, also featured four other works by Souza, with his painting 'Emperor' (1957) selling for $6.9 million, taking the two artworks' receipts to $14.6 million.

The sale included pieces by other leading South Asian artists, including Vasudeo Gaitonde, MF Husain, Syed Haider Raza, Ganesh Pyne, Jagdish Swaminathan, and Narayan Shridhar Bendre, all of which raked in a total of $25.5 million, the report added.

“Our ‘Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art’ sale in London ranks among the highest-value auctions in this category in recent years – and marks the department's highest total in its 30-year history, surpassing the previous record set in March,” said Manjari Sihare-Sutin, co-worldwide head of the Sotheby's auction. “It was thrilling to see seven new world auction records achieved, including twice over for Francis Newton Souza". ALSO READ: Gaitonde sells for Rs 67 cr, becomes India's second most expensive artwork Other notable works Husain’s 'Chittore Fort' sold for $1.3 million, while Gaitonde made his auction debut with a work fetching $646,901. Pyne’s 'The Dream Conversation' became his highest-grossing artwork, going for $851,186.