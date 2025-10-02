Dussehra 2025: 5 must-visit places to witness best Vijayadashami in India

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is a pan-Indian festival that represents the triumph of good over evil. Although the primary theme stays the same, regional customs and traditions give the festivities distinctive flavours.

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, people celebrated Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami. After the nine days of Navaratri, the festival is celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashvin. Processions, Shastra Puja (worship of weapons), and the burning of effigies of Ravana and his brothers are all part of the celebrations.

Best 5 places to visit for Dussehra mela 2025 1. Kolkata Durga Puja Durga Puja, a lavish celebration commemorating Goddess Durga's triumph over Mahishasura, falls on the same day as Dussehra in Kolkata. Each of the elaborately crafted pandals that embellish the city represents a distinct subject. On the last day, the deity is submerged after devotees participate in feasts, traditional dances, and cultural performances. On Vijayadashami, the final day of Durga Puja, married women execute the joyous and moving Bengali rite known as Sindoor Khela, in which they apply vermilion (sindoor) to one another's faces. 2. Delhi Dussehra - Ramlila and Ravan Dahan

Extensive Ramlila performances, which recreate scenes from the Ramayana, are a common way for Delhi to celebrate Dussehra. The destruction of evil is symbolised by the burning of enormous effigies of Ravana at the end of these ceremonies. Thousands of people attend the festivities, which include fairs, cultural events, and fireworks. 3. Ahmedabad Dussehra - Ravan Dahan In Ahmedabad, effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran are set on fire as part of the spectacular Ravan Dahan celebration of Dussehra. Large crowds attend the celebration, which is accompanied by dance, music, and cultural acts. One of the main attractions of the city's celebrations, the burning, represents the victory of good over evil.