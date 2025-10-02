Home / India News / Dussehra 2025: 5 must-visit places to witness best Vijayadashami in India

Dussehra 2025: 5 must-visit places to witness best Vijayadashami in India

Dussehra or Vijayadashami is being celebrated on Thursday, Oct 2. It celebrates the victory of good over evil, marking Lord Rama's victory over King Ravana & Goddess Durga over the Mahishasura

Dussehra 2025
Effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran are being burnt on the occasion of Dussehra.
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is a pan-Indian festival that represents the triumph of good over evil. Although the primary theme stays the same, regional customs and traditions give the festivities distinctive flavours. 
 
During this important occasion, each state displays its unique cultural tapestry through everything from elaborate processions to private ceremonies.  Also Read: Happy Dussehra 2025: Safety tips for enjoying Vijayadashami mela foods
 
On Thursday, October 2, 2025, people celebrated Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami. After the nine days of Navaratri, the festival is celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashvin. Processions, Shastra Puja (worship of weapons), and the burning of effigies of Ravana and his brothers are all part of the celebrations. 

Best 5 places to visit for Dussehra mela 2025

1. Kolkata Durga Puja
 
Durga Puja, a lavish celebration commemorating Goddess Durga's triumph over Mahishasura, falls on the same day as Dussehra in Kolkata. Each of the elaborately crafted pandals that embellish the city represents a distinct subject. 
 
On the last day, the deity is submerged after devotees participate in feasts, traditional dances, and cultural performances. 
 
On Vijayadashami, the final day of Durga Puja, married women execute the joyous and moving Bengali rite known as Sindoor Khela, in which they apply vermilion (sindoor) to one another's faces.
 
2. Delhi Dussehra - Ramlila and Ravan Dahan
 
Extensive Ramlila performances, which recreate scenes from the Ramayana, are a common way for Delhi to celebrate Dussehra. The destruction of evil is symbolised by the burning of enormous effigies of Ravana at the end of these ceremonies. Thousands of people attend the festivities, which include fairs, cultural events, and fireworks.
 
3. Ahmedabad Dussehra - Ravan Dahan
 
In Ahmedabad, effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran are set on fire as part of the spectacular Ravan Dahan celebration of Dussehra. Large crowds attend the celebration, which is accompanied by dance, music, and cultural acts. One of the main attractions of the city's celebrations, the burning, represents the victory of good over evil.
 
4. Bastar, Chhattisgarh – Bastar Dussehra
 
The 75-day Bastar Dussehra is a unique event in Chhattisgarh. The festivities honour Goddess Danteshwari and include tribal ritual, including the symbolic handover of authority to the Diwan (chief minister). Parades, traditional dances, and the worship of antique weapons are all part of the ritual. 
 
Incorporating aspects of indigenous tribal cultures and regional deities, the event exhibits a profound regard for the environment and earth-centric customs through rites like Pat Jatra and a great Rath Yatra.
 
5. Punjab Dussehra
 
Punjab's Dussehra celebrations are closely associated with devotion. In addition, the adherents organise Bhandaras (community feasts), fast, and sing devotional songs during Jagraatas (night vigils). In many parts of the state, it is celebrated with processions, prayers, and the worship of the goddess Shakti.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

High alert in Bareilly; drones deployed, internet suspended for 48 hrs

Tamil Nadu police detain 39 RSS members for unauthorised event in Chennai

V-P Radhakrishnan, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri

TN CM condemns RSS commemorative coin; urges safeguarding Gandhi's legacy

HC quashes ₹236 cr water bill against United Spirits' Maharashtra unit

Topics :DussehraTraditional festivalsDurga Puja

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story