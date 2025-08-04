Leaders across party lines remember Shibu Soren for his contributions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday morning condoled the unfortunate demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, one of the founding members of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and recalled his contributions to the struggle for rights and empowerment of the tribal community.
"The former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and one of the country's senior-most leaders, Shibu Soren, was counted among the towering leaders of Jharkhand who struggled throughout their lives for the rights and empowerment of the weaker sections of society, especially the tribal community. He always remained connected to the land and the people. I had a long acquaintance with him. His passing has caused me great sorrow. My condolences to his family and supporters," Singh posted on X.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari also expressed grief over the demise of Jharkhand's tall leader and said that Soren always spoke for the poor, especially for the rights of tribals.
"Shibu Soren was the loudest voice, biggest identity and symbol of the highest honour of the tribals, on the national level and not just in Jharkhand. Whether as the CM of Jharkhand or at the Centre, he consistently spoke out for the poor, labourers, and especially for the rights of tribals. I don't think there is a bigger (tribal) face than his. I pay my respects to him," Tiwari told ANI.
Taking to X, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh paid his respects to the former Jharkhand CM.
"The creator of Jharkhand, the struggling leader, former Chief Minister Shibu Soren, is no longer among us. May God grant peace to his virtuous soul. May He grant strength to his family and supporters to bear this immense pain," Singh said in a post.
Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren, passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 81 on Monday morning in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Chief Minister and his son Hemant Soren confirmed the demise of the leader in a post on X.
"Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all. Today, I am devastated," Hemant Soren said.
According to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, where the former Chief Minister was admitted, Shibu Soren was suffering from a kidney ailment. He had suffered a stroke one and a half months ago. He was on life support for the past month.
BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, expressing grief over the demise of the leader, said, "An era has ended, may God grant you and your entire family the strength to bear this sorrow. Respected Shibu Soren ji made a significant contribution to the growth of JMM."
Shibu Soren led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years and is known as the founding patron of the party. He was the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand.
Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms.
