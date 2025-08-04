Home / India News / IMD forecasts rain in Delhi today; AQI slips further to moderate range

Rain likely in Delhi till August 8, says IMD; air quality drops to moderate. UP to witness more showers due to active monsoon and cyclonic circulation

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 8:33 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), continuing until August 8. A thunderstorm with rain is expected on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.
 

Downpour brings relief and chaos in equal measure 

Heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday brought much-needed relief from the persistent humidity but also resulted in widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city.
 
Several key areas, including Vijay Chowk, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, Sarojini Nagar, AIIMS, and Panchkuian Marg, were heavily affected. Visuals showed commuters wading through waterlogged streets. Other locations such as Janpath, Lajpat Nagar, and Deoli Vidhan Sabha also reported severe water accumulation, adding to the residents’ woes. 
 

Delhi's air quality declines as showers continue 

Delhi’s air quality, which had remained in the ‘satisfactory’ range in recent days, slipped to the ‘moderate’ category on Monday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 113 at 7 am on August 4, compared with 79 the previous day.
 
As per CPCB classification, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. 

 

Uttar Pradesh faces intense monsoon spell 

Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a prolonged spell of heavy rainfall, expected to continue over the next 24 to 36 hours. The IMD has attributed the sustained downpour to active monsoon conditions driven by a favourable synoptic setup, according to PTI.
 
A monsoon trough has shifted north of its normal position and now runs through Shamli, Shahjahanpur, and Lucknow. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation over the northeastern part of the state, near the Bihar border, is further intensifying rainfall.
 
While forecasters expect rain intensity to decline from August 5, heavy showers are likely to persist through August 6.
 

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

