IMD forecasts rain in Delhi today; AQI slips further to moderate range

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), continuing until August 8. A thunderstorm with rain is expected on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Downpour brings relief and chaos in equal measure

Heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday brought much-needed relief from the persistent humidity but also resulted in widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city.

ALSO READ: Heavy rain floods Delhi roads; more showers expected till August 8 Several key areas, including Vijay Chowk, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, Sarojini Nagar, AIIMS, and Panchkuian Marg, were heavily affected. Visuals showed commuters wading through waterlogged streets. Other locations such as Janpath, Lajpat Nagar, and Deoli Vidhan Sabha also reported severe water accumulation, adding to the residents’ woes.

Delhi's air quality declines as showers continue Delhi’s air quality, which had remained in the ‘satisfactory’ range in recent days, slipped to the ‘moderate’ category on Monday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 113 at 7 am on August 4, compared with 79 the previous day. ALSO READ: Delhi sees cleanest July air in 7 years; heavy rains likely in Aug-Sept As per CPCB classification, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. Uttar Pradesh faces intense monsoon spell Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a prolonged spell of heavy rainfall, expected to continue over the next 24 to 36 hours. The IMD has attributed the sustained downpour to active monsoon conditions driven by a favourable synoptic setup, according to PTI.