Mansukh Mandaviya to move National Sports Governance Bill in Lok Sabha

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, will move the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in the Lower House of the Parliament on Monday.

According to the list of business, the Bill will be discussed along with the amendment to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha.

The National Sports Governance Bill aims to "provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards and to provide for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the resolution to amend the Second Schedule to the Customs Tariff Act, 1975. "In pursuance of Section 8 of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, this House hereby approves of notification No. 27/2025-Customs dated 30th April, 2025 [G.S.R. 277(E), dated 30th April, 2025], which seeks to amend the Second Schedule to the Customs Tariff Act, 1975 in order to align the specific entries with the changes made in the First Schedule to the Customs Tariff Act, 1975 vide Finance Act, 2025," the list of business read.

The proceedings in the Lok Sabha will begin with the Question Hour, followed by the List of Papers to be tabled by Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jayant Chaudhary, Pankaj Chaudhary, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Kirtivardhan Singh, Sukanta Majumdar and Harsh Malhotra. Shrirang Barne and Devusinh Chauhan will present several standing committee reports on action taken by the government on recommendations in the previous reports on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Power and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab and K Sudhakar will present the reports of the standing committee of finance, while MPs Anurag Thakur and Ananta Nayak will present the Eighth Report of the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel on the subject "Steel Scrap Recycling Policy" relating to the Ministry of Steel.