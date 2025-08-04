Home / India News / Ganga water levels cross danger mark in Varanasi, ghats inundated

Ganga water levels cross danger mark in Varanasi, ghats inundated

According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga was flowing at 72.1 metres by Monday morning, above the danger level of 71.262 metres

Ganga river, Ganga, Prayagraj
Shivam Agrahari of Ganga Seva Nidhi said all ghats have been submerged, cutting off access. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Varanasi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The water level of the Ganga river crossed the danger mark here on Monday morning, submerging ghats and forcing the authorities to shift cremation and other religious rituals to rooftops and raised platforms, officials said.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga was flowing at 72.1 metres by Monday morning, above the danger level of 71.262 metres. 

ALSO READ: Talks on Ganga Water Treaty renewal with Bangladesh yet to begin: Govt 

Shivam Agrahari of Ganga Seva Nidhi said all ghats have been submerged, cutting off access.

The famed Ganga 'aarti' at the Dashashwamedh ghat is now being conducted on rooftops, while cremations at Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats are being performed on elevated platforms.

District authorities have imposed a ban on boat movement in the river as a precautionary measure. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are patrolling the flood-affected areas and rescuing stranded individuals to safer locations, the officials said. 

On Sunday, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar visited the flood-affected areas and relief camps to review arrangements.

He directed officials to provide food and relief kits to families staying on upper floors of their homes and ensure smooth operation of relief camps with full capacity.

He ordered the deployment of both male and female police personnel at the camps, along with arrangements for cooking meals.

The district magistrate also instructed municipal officials to maintain proper cleanliness in and around the camps and toilets, and to carry out anti-larvae spraying and fogging in waterlogged areas.

Kumar also asked the chief medical officer to deploy medical teams at all camps and ensure availability of healthcare services.

He ordered that generators be installed for alternative lighting in camps and full provision of food, medicines, sanitation and basic necessities for women and children.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HC suspends conviction of scientist in wife's suicide case for vaccine work

Mansukh Mandaviya to move National Sports Governance Bill in Lok Sabha

Operation continues for fourth day in J-K's Kulgam, one terrorist killed

IMD forecasts rain in Delhi today; AQI slips further to moderate range

Navies of India, Singapore conclude maritime bilateral exercise SIMBEX

Topics :GangaVaranasi

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story