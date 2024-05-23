Home / India News / 'Leave my parents, your fight is with me': Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

Arvind Kejriwal's appeal followed the Delhi Police's scheduled interrogation of his parents regarding the Swati Maliwal assault case

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo; PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to involve his parents in the ongoing Modi versus Kejriwal conflict. Citing their age and poor health, Kejriwal stated, "Your fight is with me. Don't harass my sick, old parents. God is watching everything."

The appeal followed the Delhi Police's scheduled interrogation of Kejriwal's parents regarding the Swati Maliwal assault case. Kejriwal's parents were reportedly present when the AAP MP was reportedly assaulted by Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. However, the questioning was postponed. 

According to reports, police officials will visit Kejriwal's residence in the coming days to record his parents' statements, but not on Thursday.

In a direct message to the Prime Minister, Kejriwal said, "Pradhanmantri ji, you have made several attempts to pull me down. You arrested me and harassed me in Tihar in several ways. But I did not give in. Today, you crossed all limits as you targeted my parents. My mother is very ill. She came home from the hospital on the day you arrested me, March 21. My father is 85 years old and has hearing issues. Do you think they have done something wrong? Why will the cops interrogate them?"

 


Kejriwal further expressed his concerns on social media, writing, "I am waiting for the police with my parents and wife. Yesterday, the police called my parents and asked for time for interrogation. But they have not given any information yet whether they will come or not."

Why Kejriwal's parents will be interrogated


Swati Maliwal, in her statement, mentioned that Kejriwal's family members were having breakfast when she visited the Chief Minister's residence on May 13. She greeted Kejriwal's parents and then waited in the drawing room for Kejriwal. During this time, Bibhav Kumar allegedly assaulted her, which prompted her to call the police. Kejriwal, in his initial response to the incident, stated that he was not present at the scene.

In her first interview after the May 13 incident, Swati Maliwal told news ANI that Kejriwal was present at his residence, and when she screamed for help, no one came to her rescue.

Revisiting the turn of events on May 13 and said "I had gone to see Arvind Kejriwal at his residence at around 9 am on May 13. His staff asked me to sit in the drawing room and told me that Arvind ji was at home and was coming to meet me shortly."

"Next moment, Bibhav Kumar barged into the drawing room and I asked her if something was wrong. At that, he started hitting me. He slapped me 7-8 times with full force. When I tried to push him away, he grabbed my leg and began to drag me. My head hit the centre table. I fell on the floor, after which he started kicking me", Maliwal said.

She further said she screamed for help, but "it fell on deaf ears".

"It was strange that no one turned up to help me," she said.

First Published: May 23 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

