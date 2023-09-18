Home / India News / Leftist ideology has brought destruction to world: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Leftist ideology has brought destruction to world: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

"In the name of Marxism, the Leftists are sowing seeds of destruction in the West," Bhagwat said

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 7:35 AM IST
In a scathing attack on the Leftwing ideology, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Left leaders brought destruction to the world in the name of Marxism.

The RSS chief said the onus was on India to save the world from the destruction caused by the Left ideology and politics.

Bhagwat made the remarks at the launch of a Marathi book named 'Jagala Pokharnari Daavi Vaalvi' in Pune on Sunday.

The book, authored by Abhijit Jog and published by Dilipraj Prakashan, dwells at length on Leftist ideology and politics.

"In the name of Marxism, the Leftists are sowing seeds of destruction in the West," Bhagwat added.

"They are peddling wrong ideals and principles, which are causing harm to society. Human nature and behaviour are veering increasingly towards barbarism. Not just society, even households are staring at a crisis. As members of society, we all need to be awake and alert to this crisis," Bhagwat said.

Weighing in on the furore over the rant against Sanatan Dharma by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, the RSS leader said, "There is an ongoing fight with demons to restore Sanatan to its rightful place. In this fight for Sanatan, we all have to stand together on behalf of Dev Sanskriti and take the world out of the darkness."

Praising the central government over the successful conduct of the G20 summit, Bhagwat said, "India's proposal, as the host country, to make the African Union a full member of the G20 was passed on the very first day (of the summit). This had never happened before in the history of G20. This shows how India is growing by leaps and bounds.

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 7:35 AM IST

Next Story