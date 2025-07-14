Legendary South Indian actor B Saroja Devi passes away at 87 in Bengaluru

Veteran South Indian Actor B Saroja Devi died here on Monday, film industry sources said. She was 87 years old.

She died due to age-related ailments at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, according to sources.

She was fondly called 'Kannadathu Paingili' (Kannada's parrot) in Tamil.

The actor, who got her first break when she was 17 years old in Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955)', is also known as the first female superstar of Kannada cinema.

The actor went on to win a National Award for her performance in her debut film.