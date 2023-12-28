Home / India News / LeT overground worker arrested from Sharkwara; arms & ammunition recovered

LeT overground worker arrested from Sharkwara; arms & ammunition recovered

Photo: ANI | Representative Image
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 7:08 AM IST
One overground worker (OGW) associated with the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested from the Shrakwara area here, officials said.

Imran Ahmed Ganaie, resident of Nowpora Wagoora, Kreeri was apprehended during checking at the Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) established by 52 Rashtriya Rifles at Shrakwara, near bus stand, officials said on Wednesday.

During checking, the OGW who was coming from Nowpora towards Shrakwara tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by the security forces, they said.

"9mm Chinese pistol - 01, magazine pistol - 01, pistol rounds - 09, and a mobile phone was recovered. Consequently, Case FIR No 127/2023 under section 7/25 of Arms Act,13,20,23,38 UAP ACT is registered in police station Kreeri and investigation is taken up," officials said.

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 7:08 AM IST

