Noida Police issues advisory for New Year's eve, drunk drivers on radar

The Noida Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for December 31, cautioning the public about diversions that will come up near crowded markets and shopping malls on New Year's Eve.

The police also warned of strict action in the form of hefty fines and vehicle seizures against those found flouting the traffic rules, especially in cases of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In the advisory, the police said various traffic arrangements and diversions will be made to reduce vehicle congestion on roads on New Year's Eve.

The diversions will come up near the Sector 18 market, shopping malls such as the Greater Indian Place, DLF Mall of India, Gardens Galleria, Centre Stage Mall, Logix, Spectrum, Starling Edge, SkyOne and the Advant Navis in Noida and Ansal, Venice Mall and Gaur City Mall, Pari Chow, Jagat Farm in Greater Noida, according to the police advisory.

The police advised the people to only park their vehicles at designated parking lots and not leave those on the roads or unauthorised spots.

"In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number - 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," the police stated in the advisory.