Home / India News / TN DGP office receives 'bomb threat' for multiple locations in Chennai

TN DGP office receives 'bomb threat' for multiple locations in Chennai

Chennai police have started a probe into the matter and appropriate action is being taken, the official added

The threat claimed that public places like the Besant Nagar and Elliots beaches formed part of the places under target.
Press Trust of India Chennai

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The office of the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday received an e-mail claiming that 'bombs' have been 'planted in 30 spots' in Chennai, an official said.

As soon as the mail was received, which claimed that public places like the Besant Nagar and Elliots beaches formed part of the places under target, it was brought to the notice of authorities and later forwarded to Chennai city police for appropriate action.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Chennai police have started a probe into the matter and appropriate action is being taken, the official added.

Also Read

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Over 60 Bengaluru schools receive bomb threat, students evacuated safely

Bomb threat to Kerala Secretariat; police carries out thorough searches

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

19 workers injured as gas furnace explodes at Pune fabrication unit

Aiims Delhi issues guidelines for Covid-19 suspected, positive patients

25 Indians from grounded plane seeking asylum in France freed: Reports

Delhi airport sees 9 flight diversions as ops disrupted by foggy weather

Will be glad to see our friend: Putin invites PM Modi to visit Russia

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bomb Threat CallsChennaiTamil NaduLaw and order

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story