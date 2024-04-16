Home / India News / Let's build nation with values of 'Lord Ram', says President Murmu

Let's build nation with values of 'Lord Ram', says President Murmu

Lord Shri Ram set the highest standards of selfless service, friendship and unwavering commitment to his word, she said

(PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 8:52 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Ram Navami and asked them to imbibe the values of Lord Shri Ram to build a nation in line with the concept of 'Ram Rajya', where every person lives with dignity.

"Ram Navami, celebrated on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Shri Ram, guides us on the path of truth and righteousness. Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram is an ideal of humility, fortitude and bravery," the president said in a message.

Lord Shri Ram set the highest standards of selfless service, friendship and unwavering commitment to his word, she said.

"The festival of Ram Navami is also an opportunity to reflect on our eternal values. Let us imbibe the values of Lord Shri Ram and pledge to build a nation where, in line with the concept of Ram Rajya, every person lives with dignity and the stream of development continues to flow in everyone's life," Murmu was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

presidentLord Ram

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

