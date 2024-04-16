Home / India News / Minor fire in North Block, no injures, no file damaged: MHA spokesperson

Minor fire in North Block, no injures, no file damaged: MHA spokesperson

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was not in the building when the fire broke out but several senior officers were present on the premises, sources said

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 7:38 PM IST
A minor fire broke out at North Block, which houses the ministries of Home Affairs and Personnel, in the high-security Raisina Hills here on Tuesday but no one was injured and no file was damaged, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit in the electrical equipment on the second floor of the building and it was contained within 20 minutes by the joint efforts of CISF, CPWD and Delhi Fire Services.

"A minor fire broke out in Room No. 209, North Block at around 9.15 AM on April 16, 2024 where the International Cooperation Division of the DoP&T (Department of Personnel and Training) is located.

"No injuries have been reported. No physical records/files have been damaged. A few furniture items and some equipment got partially damaged," the spokesperson said.
 

According to a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officer, a total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and flames were doused by 9.35 am.

The DFS officer said a Xerox machine, some computers and some documents caught fire.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was not in the building when the fire broke out but several senior officers were present on the premises, sources said.

Topics :Amit ShahFire accidentHome MinistryDelhi Policefire safety

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

