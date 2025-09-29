Home / India News / L-G Sinha lays foundation stone for projects worth ₹700 cr in Jammu

L-G Sinha lays foundation stone for projects worth ₹700 cr in Jammu

Sinha attended the Sewa Parv celebrations organised by the Housing and Urban Development Department

Manoj Sinha
He said sustainable urban planning and execution on the ground is a bold roadmap for future cities. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:06 PM IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday laid the foundation stone of 60 projects worth nearly Rs 700 crore and called for sustainable urban planning and its execution on the ground as a bold roadmap for future cities to mitigate environmental challenges.

The governor asked the Housing and Urban Development Department to replicate the Swachhata Internship Programme and Green Colony initiative of Jammu Municipal Corporation in other cities across Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha attended the Sewa Parv celebrations organised by the Housing and Urban Development Department here and laid the foundation stone for 60 projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 worth Rs 699.79 crore.

In his address, Sinha lauded the efforts of the department and Jammu Municipal Corporation for fostering inclusive growth and improving infrastructure and services for the city's residents.

He said sustainable urban planning and execution on the ground is a bold roadmap for future cities.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, my mission is to ensure that no one is left behind. We will ensure that the marginalised are reached and included in the development process for greater progress and prosperity," the governor said.

He called for sustainable urban infrastructure and integration of smart technology to develop more liveable and vibrant cities and to mitigate environmental challenges.

"We must adopt sustainable practices and strictly enforce environmental regulations to create a smart urban ecosystem. The Tawi Riverfront served as a protective shield for Jammu city against recent natural disasters and saved the surrounding areas from flooding. It is an excellent example of sustainable development projects," he added.

He also urged officials and citizens to cultivate a sense of ownership of their city to strengthen connections and contribute to the betterment of urban assets and public spaces.

On the occasion, Sinha felicitated students under the Swachhata Internship for the best models and Swachhagrahis for their exemplary contribution during the Amarnath Yatra. Sanction letters were also handed over to beneficiaries under different schemes.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Manoj SinhaJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

