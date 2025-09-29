Govt plans 24-hour guaranteed LPG delivery via cross-company service

Long waiting queues and frustrating delays in cooking gas cylinder delivery could soon end, with the government proposing guaranteed 24-hour delivery of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refills for consumers.

Under the new framework, mooted by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), if a consumer’s primary distributor fails to deliver an LPG cylinder within 24 hours of booking, the nearest distributor—regardless of company—would complete the delivery under a “cross-PSU service mechanism”.

This would be the first time consumers in India could switch between companies for LPG delivery. “This revolutionary approach transforms three separate distribution silos into one unified national LPG service system,” PNGRB said in a statement.

The LPG Interoperable Service Delivery Framework will mandate a 24-hour delivery guarantee, replacing the current 48-hour norm, and automatically trigger cross-company service activation if the timeline is breached. India has 330 million LPG connections. Indian Oil Corporation markets domestic LPG under the “Indane” brand, while Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum sell cooking gas under the names “Bharatgas” and “HP Gas”, respectively. Together, the three companies supply 88 per cent of domestic LPG through a network of 25,566 distributors. A high-level expert committee set up by the regulator found that 1.7 million LPG-related complaints are registered annually, with delivery delays being the most common grievance. Nearly half of all complaints received by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) relate to refill delivery issues, with consumers often waiting days or even weeks beyond the stipulated 48-hour window.