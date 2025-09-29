Home / India News / Musk's X to appeal Karnataka HC ruling upholding Sahyog portal validity

Musk's X to appeal Karnataka HC ruling upholding Sahyog portal validity

Elon Musk's X will challenge the Karnataka High Court verdict that upheld the Centre's Sahyog portal, which allows online content takedowns without judicial review

x, Twitter
The single-judge bench further observed that social media could not be left in “anarchic freedom”. | Image: Bloomberg
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) on Monday said it would challenge the Karnataka High Court’s decision upholding the central government’s right to take down online content through the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Sahyog portal.   In a post on X, the platform’s Global Government Affairs team said the Sahyog portal “enables officers to order content removal based solely on allegations of ‘illegality’, without judicial review or due process for the speakers, and threatens platforms with criminal liability for non-compliance”.   Last week, the Karnataka High Court ruled that the Centre’s Sahyog portal was essential for the government to maintain law and order.   “The Sahyog portal stands as a beacon of cooperation between the citizen and the intermediary, a mechanism through which the state endeavours to combat the growing menace of cybercrime,” Justice M Nagaprassana said in his judgment.   The single-judge bench further observed that social media could not be left in “anarchic freedom”.   “No social media platform can treat the Indian marketplace as a mere playground. In light of the observations, the content of social media needs to be regulated,” the court noted in its ruling.   In its post on Monday, the Global Government Affairs team said that while it would respect the judgment and comply with Indian laws, the Karnataka High Court order failed to address “the core constitutional issues” raised by X.   “We respectfully disagree with the view that we have no right to raise these concerns because of our incorporation abroad—X contributes significantly to public discourse in India and the voice of our users is at the heart of our platform. We will appeal this order to defend free expression,” the post said. 

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterKarnatakaSocial media appsHigh Court

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

