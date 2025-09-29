With US curbs, Germany, Japan and Singapore woo Indian students, workers

Amid efforts by the Donald Trump administration to make it harder for Indian skilled workers to migrate to the US, and with the number of Indian students enrolling in American universities declining, countries in Europe and Asia have stepped up efforts to attract Indian students and skilled workers.

The number of Indian students enrolling in German universities rose from 20,684 in 2022 to 34,702 in 2024. In the same year, the German visa centre in Bengaluru issued 36,000 visas for long-term stays, and the number is increasing, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said at a media briefing in New Delhi earlier this month.

Germany wants to create more opportunities for Indian skilled labour and students, Wadephul said. In a video message, Philipp Ackermann, Germany’s ambassador to India and Bhutan, added that “highly skilled Indians are welcome in Germany”. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tokyo on 30 August, India and Japan signed an ‘action plan for India-Japan human resource exchange and cooperation’. The plan aims to facilitate the exchange of more than 500,000 personnel in both directions over the next five years, including 50,000 skilled personnel and potential talent from India to Japan. In early September, during the visit of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to India, Singapore committed to set up a National Centre of Excellence in Chennai. The centre will create a skills certification framework and develop skill centres in priority sectors. Singapore also resolved to support state-level cooperation, such as the Singapore–Assam Nursing Talent Skills Cooperation.

Nordic countries, particularly Sweden, have also shown interest in welcoming more Indian students and skilled workers. In Central Asia, Georgia and Russia have become popular destinations for Indian students. Russia, too, is keen to host skilled Indian workers. India’s Ambassador to Moscow, Vinay Kumar, told a Russian news agency last month that consular workloads have risen with more Indians coming to work in Russia. The number of Indian students heading to Russia increased from 19,784 in 2022 to 31,444 in 2024. During his India visit, Wadephul noted: “In 2024, almost a third of all student visas globally were issued in India.” Germany plans to increase the number of schools in India offering German as a foreign language from 58 partner schools to 1,000.