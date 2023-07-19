Home / Technology / Tech News / Li-Fi: Know about light-based wireless tech that is 100x faster than Wi-Fi

Li-Fi: Know about light-based wireless tech that is 100x faster than Wi-Fi

Li-Fi uses special LED light bulb as routers and works on optical wireless communications technology

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Li-Fi (Wikimedia Commons)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 4:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers has formally announced 802.11bb as a standard for light-based wireless communications, or Li-Fi. This certification provides a globally recognised framework for the deployment of Li-Fi technology, said Li-Fi tech companies pureLiFi and Fraunhofer HHI. But what is it and how does it work? Let us find out:

What is Li-Fi

Li-Fi is an acronym for Light Fidelity. Li-Fi uses special LED (light-emitting diodes) light bulbs as routers and works on optical wireless communications (OWC) technology. Li-Fi devices will deliver data through visible, infrared, or ultraviolet light, unlike Wi-Fi routers, which use radio frequencies to transmit data.

Li-Fi speed

Li-Fi boasts delivering speeds of up to 224GB per second, according to lifi.co. Li-Fi's speed is said to be 100 times faster than WiGig, the fastest Wi-Fi in the 60GHz frequency band, which can achieve a maximum speed of 7GB per second. With such speed, users can potentially download close to 20 high-resolution movies in a second. Currently, developers are working to optimise mixed use of Wi-Fi and Li-Fi for homes and offices use.

Applications

Allistair Banham, the CEO of pureLiFi, sees Li-Fi as a complementary and additive solution to [radio frequency] communications.

“Functioning in the optical spectrum ensures higher reliability and lower latency and jitter,” said Dominic Schulz, lead Li-Fi developer at Frauenhofer. “It also decreases eavesdropping and jamming and facilitates centimetre-precision indoor navigation.”

If a user wants to use Li-FI, they need a Li-Fi-equipped LED bulb in the room since light cannot penetrate walls like radio waves. According to Fraunehofer, this will reduce jamming and eavesdropping risks as the transmission range is limited to the coverage area of the light. Li-Fi can benefit AR/VR and gaming, which require internet with very low latencies. Li-Fi will also help in connecting with Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based smart electrical appliances.

Availability of Li-Fi devices

Communication firm pureLifi will soon roll out its Li-Fi device called Light Antenna One, according to a PCgamer report. According to the firm, the device is a quicker and safer alternative to Wi-Fi and is nearly ready for mass production. The firm has not announced any details on the pricing of the device.

Also Read

Meesho's valuation slashed 10% to $4.4 billion by Fidelity Investments

Sebi imposes Rs 1 cr penalty on Fidelity Management for operating as FPI

Nothing Ear (2) wireless earphones available for purchase in India: Details

Fixed wireless access a key money-spinner for telcos post 5G: Ericsson exec

Realme Buds Wireless 3 neckband-style earphones go on sale: Price, features

Indian brand Vu launches 98-inch Masterpiece TV at Rs 600,000: Details here

Realme C53 budget smartphone with 108MP camera launched at Rs 9999: Details

Data protection bill: Govt mulls exempting startups from data sharing rules

AI won't replace the need for human spies, says Britain's MI6 chief

Apple Watch AFib history feature now available in India: Know details

Topics :WifiPublic WiFiInternetTechnologyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story