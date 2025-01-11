Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Light rain in Delhi as city records low of 7.7 degrees Celsius: IMD

Light rain in Delhi as city records low of 7.7 degrees Celsius: IMD

Forty-five trains were delayed as a thick layer of fog engulfed the city in the morning, reducing visibility which impacted train operations

Rain, Chennai Rains
The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 17 and 11 degrees Celsius. | Representative Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 10:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Light rain was witnessed in parts of Delhi on Saturday evening as the city recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Forty-five trains were delayed as a thick layer of fog engulfed the city in the morning, reducing visibility which impacted train operations, officials said.

The maximum temperature settled as 17 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

Parts of the national capital, including the Central Delhi area, received light rain.

According to the weather department, Safdarjung observed minimum visibility of 50 metre from 12.30 am to 1.30 am which improved thereafter becoming 200 metre and continues to remain so 7.30 am.

The minimum temperature settled at 7.7 degree Celsius, normal during the season, the IMD said. The humidity was 100 per cent during the day.

Also Read

BJP leaders attack Kejriwal over CAG report on Delhi's excise policy

CAG report reveals Rs 2,026 crore revenue loss in Delhi liquor policy scam

Delhi witnesses marginal dip in major crimes, faces a surge in others

At Rs 461.9K, Delhi's per capita income third highest after Goa, Sikkim

Premium

Delhi looks little different since 2010: AAP must share some of the blame

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 17 and 11 degrees Celsius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Rs 6,000 cr worth of projects implemented in Kerala's higher education'

474 homeless people died due to winter exposure in Delhi, claims NGO

Prashant Kishor discharged from hospital, continues with 'fast-unto-death'

News updates: Light rain in Delhi as city records low of 7.7 degrees Celsius

1st phase of Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line to be completed by 2026: Dhami

Topics :DelhiRainfallDelhi winter

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story