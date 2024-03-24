Home / India News / Light rainfall likely in Delhi, NCR areas in next 2-3 hours, predicts IMD

Light rainfall likely in Delhi, NCR areas in next 2-3 hours, predicts IMD

The national capital received rainfall on March 3 as areas like Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha, Kartavya Path, and Central Delhi witnessed fresh showers

Vehicles ply on roads during rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday afternoon that Delhi and the National Capital Region may receive light rainfall during the next two-three hours.

"Clouds are entering Delhi from the West and are likely to move across Delhi towards Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and adjoining areas of NCR during the next 2-3 hours. Spells of light rainfall (occasional moderate intensity rain) with gusty wind speeds reaching 30-40 Km/h likely over Delhi and NCR during the same period," the IMD said in a post on 'X'.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The national capital received rainfall on March 3 as areas like Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha, Kartavya Path, and Central Delhi witnessed fresh showers.

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on March 2 as well. Several areas in Delhi, including Greater Kailash, India Gate, RK Puram, and Janpath, experienced strong winds and light showers on Saturday morning.

On March 2, the IMD predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

"Severe Weather Observed over Northwest India during 0830 hrs IST to 2030 hrs IST of yesterday, the 02nd March 2024," IMD posted on X.

The IMD said that a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Afghanistan and its neighbourhoods, and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the Northwest Arabian Sea in lower and middle tropospheric levels. It further said that high moisture feeding is taking place from the Arabian Sea to northwest India and is likely to continue till March 3.

Also Read

Indian coast sees rise in cyclones; 2.9 mn vulnerable people in Andhra only

Low pressure area formed near Andamans, may intensify into cyclone: IMD

Cyclone Midhili weakens into deep depression, no rain in Tripura, Mizoram

Earth's Rotation Day 2023: Date, history, importance, and more facts

MoS Chandrasekhar to take stock of relief efforts in cyclone-hit Chennai

Holi promotes love, unity, brotherhood among people, says President Murmu

No consumption of liquor at public places on Holi, say Noida Police

Article 370 prevented new laws from being extended to J&K, Ladakh: EAM

Former PM Deve Gowda bats for Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project

K'taka moves SC seeking direction to release funds for drought management

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DelhiDelhi-NCRRainfall

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story