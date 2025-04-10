Lightning kills 13 in Bihar, CM Nitish announces ₹4 lakh aid to each family

As many as 13 people lost their lives after lightning struck in four districts of Bihar - Begusarai, Darbhanga, Madhubani and Samastipur- according to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

As per the CMO, five people were killed in Begusarai, four in Darbhanga, and three in Madhubani, while Samastipur recorded one fatality.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his condolences over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia grant of four lakh rupees to the families of all the deceased.

The official statement dated April 9 read, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is deeply saddened by the death of 5 persons in Begusarai, 4 in Darbhanga, 3 in Madhubani and 1 in Samastipur due to lightning and has expressed his deep condolences to the affected families."

"The Chief Minister said that he is with the affected families in this hour of disaster. The Chief Minister has directed to immediately give an ex-gratia grant of four lakh rupees to the families of all the deceased," it added.

The Bihar Chief Minister appealed to the people to stay indoors and safe during bad weather conditions and follow the guidelines of the Disaster Management Department.

The statement reads, "The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to be fully alert during bad weather. In case of bad weather, follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department to protect against lightning. Stay indoors and stay safe during bad weather."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the districts of Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, East Champaran, and West Champaran on April 9 and 10.

The IMD also forecasted heavy rainfall on April 10 at one or two places in the Kishanganj and Supaul districts of the state.

"Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (40-50) kmph likely to occur at few places over Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, East Champaran, West Champaran districts of the state," said IMD.