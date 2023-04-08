Home / India News / Like to work under Kharge, Shivakumar's remark gains value ahead of polls

Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar stated that he likes to work under AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, hinting that he would not eye the post of chief minister, if Kharge is given the same

Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar stated on Saturday that he likes to work under AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, hinting that he would not eye the post of chief minister, if Kharge is given the same.

The statement assumes significance ahead of the assembly polls in Karnataka.

Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah are vying for the post of the chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar stated that it will be his duty to fulfil whatever Kharge asks for.

Sources in Congress revealed that Shivakumar is hinting that he is ready to sacrifice the post of chief minister if Kharge is to be selected for the top post in the state. It is analysed as a checkmate move by Shivakumar against Siddaramaiah.

"Kharge is the asset of Congress party. The state requires his services. I like to work under Kharge," Shivakumar reiterated. Kharge is my senior in the politics, he added.

As Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are vying for the post and involved in heavy lobbying to get tickets for their followers, both the leaders are maintaining that they are together and their focus is to win elections.

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

