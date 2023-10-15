LIVE: 4th flight carrying 274 Indians flies out from Israel amid conflict

A special flight carrying 274 Indian nationals wanting to leave Israel amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict left for home on Saturday, the second in a day and fourth since the launch of 'Operation Ajay'. The special flights are part of the operation launched on October 12 to facilitate the return of those Indian nationals who wish to return home following the brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants from Gaza on October 7.
Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somnath on Sunday said that India's first solar mission, Aditya-L1 spacecraft will reach the Lagrange Point 1 (L1) by mid-January. "It is working very well... Currently, it takes almost 110 days to travel from Earth to the L1 point. So by the middle of January, it will reach the L1 point. Then at that point, we will do the insertion into the Lagrange Point. That is called the halo orbit. It's a big orbit. So that will happen by the middle of January", Somath told reporters in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.
Union Minister Mandukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that the union government is committed to improving health infrastructure in the northeast region. He said this after inaugurating the new Regional Cancer Centre at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong. "Union Government is committed to improving the health infrastructure in the Northeast region and to providing quality healthcare services to the people of the region", Mandaviya said at the inauguration ceremony.
Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls on Guv Gurmit Singh, discusses important issues related to state
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday called on Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan yesterday. The officials had a detailed discussion on various important issues.
According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh at Raj Bhavan on Saturday evening."
"On this occasion, the Chief Minister had a detailed discussion with the Governor on various important issues related to the development of the state including the preparations being conducted for the successful organization of Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023," read the official statement.
7:53 AM
ED attaches gangster Mukhtar Ansari, son Abbas's properties worth Rs 73.43 lakh
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday has provisionally attached properties in the form of land and commercial buildings in Uttar Pradesh's Mau and Ghazipur district and Rupees 1.5 lakh in the bank account of dreaded gangster Mukhtar Ansari who was awarded life imprisonment in the 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case.
The properties had a book value of Rupees 73,43,900 and were acquired by Abbas Ansari at an undervalued consideration of Rupees 71.94 lakh as against the government rate of Rupees 6.23 crore.
7:27 AM
Hamas using innocent Palestinian families as human shields: Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden on Sunday said that Hamas is using innocent Palestinian families as human shields in its assault on Israel, The Times of Israel reported.
He said that the majority of Palestinians have anything to do with Hamas.
7:05 AM
7:01 AM
'Isro to hold more tests under Gaganyaan mission after maiden test flight'
Isro will conduct three more test vehicle missions under the ambitious Gaganyaan programme after the maiden TV-D1 test flight, which is scheduled on October 21, the space agency's chairman S Somanath said on Saturday.
The Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of the human spaceflight capability by launching a human crew to an orbit of 400 km and bringing them safely back to earth by landing in Indian sea waters. The test vehicle development flight (TV-D1) will be conducted at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh to test the crew module that is scheduled to house Indian astronauts during the human spaceflight late next year.
7:00 AM
