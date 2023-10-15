LIVE: 4th flight carrying 274 Indians flies out from Israel amid conflict

A special flight carrying 274 Indian nationals wanting to leave Israel amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict left for home on Saturday, the second in a day and fourth since the launch of 'Operation Ajay'. The special flights are part of the operation launched on October 12 to facilitate the return of those Indian nationals who wish to return home following the brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants from Gaza on October 7.

Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somnath on Sunday said that India's first solar mission, Aditya-L1 spacecraft will reach the Lagrange Point 1 (L1) by mid-January. "It is working very well... Currently, it takes almost 110 days to travel from Earth to the L1 point. So by the middle of January, it will reach the L1 point. Then at that point, we will do the insertion into the Lagrange Point. That is called the halo orbit. It's a big orbit. So that will happen by the middle of January", Somath told reporters in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

Union Minister Mandukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that the union government is committed to improving health infrastructure in the northeast region. He said this after inaugurating the new Regional Cancer Centre at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong. "Union Government is committed to improving the health infrastructure in the Northeast region and to providing quality healthcare services to the people of the region", Mandaviya said at the inauguration ceremony.