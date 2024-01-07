LIVE: Delhi govt withdraws order extending winter vacations in schools

Hours after the issuance, the government of Delhi withdrew its order to extend winter vacation in schools within the national capital. The Department of Education clarified that the earlier order, which extended the winter break, was mistakenly issued. "It has been immediately withdrawn, and a decision will be made tomorrow morning," the Department said. Delhi's Directorate of Education further stated that orders regarding winter break may be issued in due course. The Bangladesh Election Commission's election application, "Smart Election Management BD" crashed on the eve of general elections scheduled to be held today (January 7), as per media reports. The Tk21 crore app, launched by the Election Commission for voters to find election-related details, including polling centre locations, stopped working a day before the polling date. Earlier on Monday, Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam, along with other officials, announced that voters could use the app to find out their voting centres from that day forward. However, as per reports, voters complained that they were unable to access the app, despite multiple attempts since the evening. With the strike of commercial drivers entering the 3rd day in Odisha, passenger bus services, and transportation of petroleum products and milk were affected across the state. The Odisha Drivers' Mahasangha announced the continuance of its protests even as the state transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur expressed optimism that the agitation would end soon. Truckers and drivers across the country were on strike over the recently enacted hit-and-run' Law under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaces the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Mahasangh is part of the All-India strike.