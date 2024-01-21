LIVE: Govt to fence Myanmar border, restrict free movement into India

LIVE news updates: 'The government would fence the border along Myanmar in a bid to restrict free movement into India,' Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced at passing out a parade of Assam Police commandos. This development comes amid an increasing influx of Myanmar soldiers fleeing into the country to escape ethnic clashes. "India's border with Myanmar to be protected like border with Bangladesh," Shah said. Following this announcement, the Free Movement Regime (FMR), which allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without a visa, will end soon. Dense fog and severe cold conditions continued to halt flight and train operations to and from the national capital on Sunday morning, causing inconvenience to passengers. The arrival of nearly 11 trains to Delhi is reportedly delayed, and several flights are also late per their schedule due to fog and poor visibility conditions. ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram mandir: History, controversy, inauguration, attendees, and more ALSO READ: Republic Day: Delhi Police prohibits flying aerial objects till Feb 15