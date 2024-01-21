Home / India News / LIVE: Govt to fence Myanmar border, restrict free movement into India
LIVE: Govt to fence Myanmar border, restrict free movement into India

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Delhi police inspected the security arrangements in various areas of Shahdara District late on Saturday in preparation for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Accompanied by senior police officers, Kalsi assessed the readiness for the national event. As part of the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi International Airport Limited announced that there will be no flight operations at Delhi Airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm from January 19 to January 26, as per an official statement released on Saturday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also marked the occasion by attending the Republic Day parade camp organised by the National Cadet Corps in New Delhi on Saturday. India annually celebrates Republic Day on January 26, commemorating the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect.

8:20 AM

Govt will soon fence Myanmar border, restrict free movement into India: Amit Shah

7:46 AM

Dense fog disrupts flight, train operations by several hours in Delhi

6:59 AM

11 trains to Delhi are running late due to dense fog

6:58 AM

Delhi: Cold wave continues

6:58 AM

Delhi police takes stock of security arrangements ahead of Republic Day

9:11 AM

NASA regains contact with mini-helicopter on Mars

NASA has re-established contact with its tiny helicopter on Mars, after an unexpected outage prompted fears that the hard-working craft had finally met its end. Ingenuity, a drone about 1.6 feet (0.5 meters) tall, arrived on Mars in 2021 aboard the rover Perseverance and became the first motorized craft to fly autonomously on another planet. Data from the helicopter are transmitted via Perseverance back to Earth, but communications were suddenly lost during a test flight on 18 January, Ingenuity's 72nd lift-off on Mars.

8:54 AM

Maharashtra state commission to assess backwardness of Marathas: CM Shinde

Maharashtra state Commission for Backward Classes is set to conduct a survey from January 23 to asses the social, economic and educational backwardness of the Maratha community. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde  chaired a meeting on the Maratha reservation issue at his official residence in Mumbai and gave instructions to divisional commissioners, collectors, commissioners of municipal corporations and other senior officials.

This announcement comes on the day when Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange started a protest march to state capital Mumbai from Jalna with thousands of supporters. The Maratha community has long since been demanding reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. 

8:20 AM

Govt will soon fence Myanmar border, restrict free movement into India: Amit Shah

India would fence the border along Myanmar in a bid to restrict free movement into India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced at passing out a parade of Assam Police commandos. This development comes amid an increasing influx of Myanmar soldiers fleeing into the country to escape ethnic clashes. "India's border with Myanmar to be protected like border with Bangladesh," Shah said.

7:54 AM

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 flagged off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

7:46 AM

Dense fog disrupts flight, train operations by several hours in Delhi

Nearly 11 trains to Delhi are reportedly running late, and several flights have been delayed per their schedule due to fog and poor visibility conditions in Delhi causing inconvenience to passengers.

7:32 AM

Delhi airport issues advisory for passengers in view of flight operations affected by dense fog

The Delhi airport has shared a passenger advisory on its official X handle requesting passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight operations.

7:27 AM

Nikki Haley raises concerns over Trump's 'mental fitness'

Indian American leader and Republican leader Nikki Haley attacked former US President Donald Trump while raising concerns over his 'mental fitness' after the former President confused her with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, The Hill reported.

7:27 AM

Passengers wait long hours as several flights delayed and cancelled due to dense fog in Delhi-NCR

7:27 AM

Himachal Pradesh: 5-story building collapses in Shimla; no casualties

A building with five stories collapsed in Shimla after cracks developed on the road near it. No casualties were reported. The collapse in the Ghandal village of Dhami area damaged the road, causing traffic disruptions.

7:26 AM

Southwest Indian Ridge earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale hit Southwest Indian Ridge today at 3.39 am: National Centre for Seismology

6:59 AM

11 trains to Delhi are running late due to dense fog

11 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions as on 21 January.

6:58 AM

Delhi: Cold wave continues

People sit around the bonfire to keep themselves warm as the cold wave continues in Delhi.

6:58 AM

Iran-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at US airbase in Iraq, several injured

Several US personnel were wounded after Iran-backed militants in Western Iraq launched multiple rockets and ballistic missiles on Saturday (local time) targeting Washington's al-Assad Airbase in Western Iraq, said US Central Command.

6:58 AM

Delhi police takes stock of security arrangements ahead of Republic Day

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

