LIVE: Flight, train operations affected in Delhi amid dense fog conditions
BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE news updates: Dense fog and severe cold conditions continued to halt flight and train operations to and from the national capital on Sunday morning, causing inconvenience to passengers. The arrival of nearly 11 trains to Delhi is reportedly delayed, and several flights are also late per their schedule due to fog and poor visibility conditions.
7:54 AM
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 flagged off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
7:46 AM
Dense fog disrupts flight, train operations by several hours in Delhi
Nearly 11 trains to Delhi are reportedly running late, and several flights have been delayed per their schedule due to fog and poor visibility conditions in Delhi causing inconvenience to passengers.
7:32 AM
Delhi airport issues advisory for passengers in view of flight operations affected by dense fog
7:27 AM
Nikki Haley raises concerns over Trump's 'mental fitness'
Indian American leader and Republican leader Nikki Haley attacked former US President Donald Trump while raising concerns over his 'mental fitness' after the former President confused her with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, The Hill reported.
7:27 AM
Passengers wait long hours as several flights delayed and cancelled due to dense fog in Delhi-NCR
7:27 AM
Himachal Pradesh: 5-story building collapses in Shimla; no casualties
A building with five stories collapsed in Shimla after cracks developed on the road near it. No casualties were reported. The collapse in the Ghandal village of Dhami area damaged the road, causing traffic disruptions.
7:26 AM
Southwest Indian Ridge earthquake
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale hit Southwest Indian Ridge today at 3.39 am: National Centre for Seismology
6:59 AM
11 trains to Delhi are running late due to dense fog
11 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions as on 21 January.
6:58 AM
Delhi: Cold wave continues
People sit around the bonfire to keep themselves warm as the cold wave continues in Delhi.
6:58 AM
Iran-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at US airbase in Iraq, several injured
Several US personnel were wounded after Iran-backed militants in Western Iraq launched multiple rockets and ballistic missiles on Saturday (local time) targeting Washington's al-Assad Airbase in Western Iraq, said US Central Command.
6:58 AM
Delhi police takes stock of security arrangements ahead of Republic Day
Delhi police inspected the security arrangements in various areas of Shahdara District late on Saturday in preparation for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Accompanied by senior police officers, Kalsi assessed the readiness for the national event. As part of the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi International Airport Limited announced that there will be no flight operations at Delhi Airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm from January 19 to January 26, as per an official statement released on Saturday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also marked the occasion by attending the Republic Day parade camp organised by the National Cadet Corps in New Delhi on Saturday. India annually celebrates Republic Day on January 26, commemorating the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect.
First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 6:57 AM IST