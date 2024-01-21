LIVE: Flight, train operations affected in Delhi amid dense fog conditions

Dense fog and severe cold conditions continued to halt flight and train operations to and from the national capital on Sunday morning, causing inconvenience to passengers. The arrival of nearly 11 trains to Delhi is reportedly delayed, and several flights are also late per their schedule due to fog and poor visibility conditions.Delhi police inspected the security arrangements in various areas of Shahdara District late on Saturday in preparation for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Accompanied by senior police officers, Kalsi assessed the readiness for the national event. As part of the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi International Airport Limited announced that there will be no flight operations at Delhi Airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm from January 19 to January 26, as per an official statement released on Saturday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also marked the occasion by attending the Republic Day parade camp organised by the National Cadet Corps in New Delhi on Saturday. India annually celebrates Republic Day on January 26, commemorating the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect.