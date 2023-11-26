LIVE: PM Modi pays tribute to 26/11 terror attacks victims' on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 107th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. During his address, Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack's victims on the 15th anniversary of Mumbai attacks.



The air pollution in the National Capital continues to be in the 'very poor' category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recording of 393. As per the official data recorded at 7:00 am on Sunday, an AQI of 433 was recorded at Ananad Vihar and 434 at Ashok Vihar. Similarly, the AQI at Bawana stood at 437, while Jahangirpuri registered an AQI of 450, all falling into the severe category. The AQI at the ITO in Delhi was recorded at 382 (very poor), while the IGI airport logged an AQI of 360 (very poor). A protection umbrella is being laid inside the Silkyara tunnel, where 41 workers have been trapped for two weeks, to put up protection for the rescue team, official sources said. Apart from that, as part of efforts to provide assurance to 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel and relieve their stress, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has stepped in to provide them with a landline through which they can talk to their families. Kundan, a BSNL official, said they are in the process of sending a small landline phone to the stranded workers through the pipe. "Through this, they will be able to talk directly to their families," he said.

