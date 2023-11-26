Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi pays tribute to 26/11 terror attacks victims' on Mann Ki Baat
LiveNew Update

LIVE: PM Modi pays tribute to 26/11 terror attacks victims' on Mann Ki Baat

Catch all the latest LIVE updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
File image of PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 107th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.  During his address, Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack's victims on the 15th anniversary of Mumbai attacks.

The air pollution in the National Capital continues to be in the 'very poor' category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recording of 393. As per the official data recorded at 7:00 am on Sunday, an AQI of 433 was recorded at Ananad Vihar and 434 at Ashok Vihar. Similarly, the AQI at Bawana stood at 437, while Jahangirpuri registered an AQI of 450, all falling into the severe category.
The AQI at the ITO in Delhi was recorded at 382 (very poor), while the IGI airport logged an AQI of 360 (very poor).

A protection umbrella is being laid inside the Silkyara tunnel, where 41 workers have been trapped for two weeks, to put up protection for the rescue team, official sources said. Apart from that, as part of efforts to provide assurance to 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel and relieve their stress, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has stepped in to provide them with a landline through which they can talk to their families. Kundan, a BSNL official, said they are in the process of sending a small landline phone to the stranded workers through the pipe. "Through this, they will be able to talk directly to their families," he said.
 

Key Events

11:24 AM

PM Modi addresses 107th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

9:44 AM

Mumbai: Tributes paid to martyrs on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks anniversary

9:25 AM

PM Modi security breach case: Seven Police officers from Punjab suspended

8:17 AM

At AQI of 393, Delhi's air quality sees slight improvement, dips to 'very poor'

11:24 AM

PM Modi addresses 107th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

11:02 AM

Delhi min temp recorded at 10.4 degrees C, light rain predicted in 24 hours

Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature 10.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

The India Meterological Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky through the day and light rain or drizzle on Monday.

According to the IMD, the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 93 per cent. The department has predicted the rain may lead to foggy conditions Tuesday onwards which may last till first week of December.

10:49 AM

"Nation will always remember...": Rajnath Singh pays tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacks

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes to all those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the carnage.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister said that the country will always remember the sacrifice of security forces who made supreme sacrifice during the attack.

10:33 AM

Cong moves EC to restrict BRS not to mention disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amount in poll rallies

The Congress on Sunday requested the Chief Election Commissioner to impose restrictions on BRS, not to mention the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amount in their poll campaign.

The EC on November 24 gave a green signal to the state government to disburse the amount under Rythu Bandhu scheme, an investment support to farmers, before November 28.

 

10:16 AM

Silkyara Tunnel collapse: Plasma cutter flown in to remove auger blades from rubble

A plasma cutter was flown in from Hyderabad on Sunday to cut and remove parts of the auger machine stuck in the rubble inside the Silkyara tunnel where 41 labourers have been stranded for the last 14 days.

A complete disengagement of the machine is necessary for the officials to resume the rescue work which involves manual pushing of pipes through rubble to prepare an escape passage.

10:09 AM

"Could see this coming": Priyanka Tibrewal on CBI inquiry against Mahua Moitra

Reacting to the CBI inquiry against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra in the 'cash for query' case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priyanka Tibrewal said on Saturday that this was bound to happen as Moitra had accepted that she shared her credentials with Nandani.

"We could all see this coming because Mahua Mitra herself has accepted that she shared her credentials with Hiranandani. But now, from the reports, we are coming to know that it was not just Hiranandani who logged into it from Dubai but there were other places it was logged in from," said Tibrewal.

9:44 AM

Mumbai: Tributes paid to martyrs on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks anniversary

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day 15 years ago.

They paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where senior police officials were also present. Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.

9:39 AM

India's space economy set to reach $40 bn by 2040, says Jitendra Singh

India's space economy is poised to reach USD 40 billion by 2040, and scientists will also enjoy a better working environment, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said here.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology & Atomic Energy and Space (Independent Charge) said that some foreign agencies like the AKD have predicted that this figure could even go up to USD 100 billion by 2040.

9:25 AM

PM Modi security breach case: Seven Police officers from Punjab suspended

Seven Police officers  - Bathinda SP Gurbinder Singh, DSP Parson Singh, DSP Jagdish Kumar, Inspector Tejinder Singh, Inspector Balwinder Singh, Inspector Jatinder Singh and ASI Rakesh Kumar suspended in the case involving PM Narendra Modi's security lapse in Punjab on January 5, 2022.
 

9:17 AM

President Murmu on two-day visit to Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Odisha on Sunday on a two-day visit, during which she will attend a function in Paradip, officials said.

This will be her second visit to Odisha this month as she spent three days in her home state from November 20.

9:09 AM

Heavy rains in Thane and Palghar; building catches fire in lightning strike

A building in Maharashtra's Thane district caught fire on Sunday morning due to lightning strike after heavy rains lashed many parts of Thane and neighbouring Palghar district in the early hours, officials said.

The plastic roof of the building located at Durgesh Park locality in Kalher area of Bhiwandi town in Thane caught fire at around 6.45 am, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell officer Sakhib Kharbe said. No person was injured in the incident, he said, adding the fire damaged the building's plastic roof.

8:56 AM

Coal-based power plants aggravating air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Report

Non-compliance of thermal power plants in Delhi-NCR with emission standards is contributing significantly to air pollution in the region, according to a new analysis.

The study by environmental think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) focuses on particulate matter, nitrogen oxide and sulphur dioxide emissions from the 11 thermal power plants (TPPs) in Delhi-NCR and is based on their environmental status reports sourced from the website of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), a technical arm of the Union Ministry of Power, from April 2022 to August 2023.

8:47 AM

OBC leaders including Bhujbal opposed Mandal Commission's suggestions: Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar has alleged that OBC leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal sided with "kamandal" during the Mandal Commission movement and opposed its recommendations.

Addressing the Samvidhan Samman rally here on Saturday, the VBA leader, who is the grandson of B R Ambedkar, said people started viewing reservation as the only solution because of the non-developmental policies of erstwhile governments.

8:30 AM

Adhikari writes to ED director, I-T, Health ministry, alleges scam in purchase of PPE kits during Covid

The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging a scam in the purchase of PPE kits and other medical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Adhikari shared a detailed post informing that he had written to the director, ED, principal director general of the Income Tax Department and secretary, Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

8:17 AM

Uttarkashi: Protection umbrella being laid inside Silkyara tunnel for rescue team

A protection umbrella is being laid inside the Silkyara tunnel, where 41 workers have been trapped for two weeks, to put up protection for the rescue team, official sources said.

Apart from that, as part of efforts to provide assurance to 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel and relieve their stress, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has stepped in to provide them with a landline through which they can talk to their families.

8:17 AM

At AQI of 393, Delhi's air quality sees slight improvement, dips to 'very poor'

The air pollution in the National Capital continues to be in the 'very poor' category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recording of 393.

As per the official data recorded at 7:00 am on Sunday, an AQI of 433 was recorded at Ananad Vihar and 434 at Ashok Vihar. Similarly, the AQI at Bawana stood at 437, while Jahangirpuri registered an AQI of 450, all falling into the severe category.

8:16 AM

Soliders getting killed in Rajouri, PM taking Tejas sortie: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a sortie in Tejas when "soldiers were getting killed" in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Owaisi's attack came after PM Modi flew a sortie in the indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured Tejas Twin Seat Light Combat Fighter aircraft in Bengaluru on Saturday. Owaisi, who was addressing an election campaign gathering in Hyderabad, said, "It's crazy of Prime Minister that he is taking a joy ride in a fighter jet... Jets are of the country... when soldiers are getting killed in Rajouri," said Owaisi on Saturday.

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mann Ki BaatNarendra ModiAir Quality Index26/11 terror attacksDelhi air qualityair pollutionDelhi PollutionAir qualityUttarakhandrescueAsaduddin OwaisiJammu and KashmirIndian Army26 11 Mumbai terror attack

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms