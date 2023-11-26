LIVE: Delhi's air quality sees improvement, dips to very poor with 393 AQI
A protection umbrella is being laid inside the Silkyara tunnel, where 41 workers have been trapped for two weeks, to put up protection for the rescue team, official sources said. Apart from that, as part of efforts to provide assurance to 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel and relieve their stress, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has stepped in to provide them with a landline through which they can talk to their families. Kundan, a BSNL official, said they are in the process of sending a small landline phone to the stranded workers through the pipe. "Through this, they will be able to talk directly to their families," he said.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a sortie in Tejas when "soldiers were getting killed" in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Owaisi's attack came after PM Modi flew a sortie in the indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured Tejas Twin Seat Light Combat Fighter aircraft in Bengaluru on Saturday. Owaisi, who was addressing an election campaign gathering in Hyderabad, said, "It's crazy of Prime Minister that he is taking a joy ride in a fighter jet... Jets are of the country... when soldiers are getting killed in Rajouri," said Owaisi on Saturday.
First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 8:15 AM IST