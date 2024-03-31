LIVE: Oppn to hold 'Loktantra Bachao' rally today against Kejriwal's arrest

INDIA bloc protest: The Opposition is set to hold 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan today to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. Earlier, the AAP leaders stated that the alliance will also stage a protest against the Centre for allegedly taking crores of rupees in Electoral Bonds by 'extorting people through the Enforcement Directorate”. Ahead of the mega rally, the Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory and said that movement of vehicles in the city would be regulated for six hours today.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its lineup of leaders who will spearhead the campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the State of Tripura (Schedule-1A), as well as for the bye-elections to the 7-Ramnagar Legislative Assembly Constituency. Among the prominent campaigners are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.
A massive fire erupted at a scrap godown in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra on Saturday night. Fire officer Shailesh Shinde confirmed that no casualties have been reported. Shinde stated, "At 11:30 pm, we received a fire call and immediately rushed to the spot. Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire, and fortunately, there have been no casualties." The godown contained a substantial amount of scrap materials, including wooden ply, plastic items, paper, and cardboard. Approximately 15-20 warehouses were engulfed in flames, with some four-wheelers also catching fire, according to officials.
INDIA bloc Maha Rally at Ramlila Maidan permitted only till 2 PM
As authorities speed up security arrangements ahead of INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally, DCP Central M Harshvardhan emphasised that arrangements have been made to maintain the law and order. 'The organisers of the rally have given an undertaking to adhere to some terms and conditions that are essential to maintain law and order. The time for the rally is permitted till 2 PM. The gathering is expected to be of 20,000 as given by the organiser in the undertaking..." the DCP said.
8:35 AM
Delhi CM Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal to attend INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan
Delhi CM and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will also attend INDIA alliance rally at Ramlila Maidan, reports say. Earlier,the Congress had stated that the INDIA opposition bloc's "Loktantra Bachao Rally" is not aimed at protecting a person but at saving the Constitution and democracy.
8:29 AM
BJP unveils campaigners list for LS polls, bye-elections in Tripura
8:24 AM
Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Bhiwandi Maharashtra, none injured
8:09 AM
Preparations underway, security beefed up ahead of INDIA bloc's 'maharally'
Preparations underway at Ramlila ground, for INDIA bloc's 'maharally' to protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
8:07 AM
INDIA bloc to hold 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at Ramleela ground today against CM Kejriwal's arrest
