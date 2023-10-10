LIVE: Israel did not start this war but will finish it, says PM Netanyahu

In a stern warning to Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that "though Israel did not start this war" but "will finish it".As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 300,000 troops. This is the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists, Times of Israel reported. "Israel is at war. We didn't want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it," said Netanyahu in an address to the nation. Congress leader and Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of acquiring power by playing with the sentiments of people. "They (BJP) have come to power mostly by playing with sentiments and getting dependent on them, while performance and talent are lagging," he said while reacting to the BJP's decision to give a ticket to Ishwar Sahu (father of Bhuneshwar Sahu, who was killed in Bemetara's Biranpur village allegedly in a clash between two communities) from the Saja assembly constituency. Major airlines have suspended flights in and out of Israel after the nation declared war following a massive attack by Hamas. Israel hit more than 1,000 targets in Gaza and Palestinian militants continued firing barrages of rockets, setting off air raid sirens in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Video posted online appeared to show a plume of smoke near a terminal at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport. Scores of arriving and departing flights at Ben Gurion were cancelled or delayed, according to the airport's online flight board, which also showed a steady trickle of flights. Most were operated by Israel's national airline El Al along with others by regional carriers like Turkey's Pegasus Airlines and Greece's Blue Bird Airways. Read More