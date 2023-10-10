LIVE: Israel did not start this war but will finish it, says PM Netanyahu
BS Web Team New Delhi
In a stern warning to Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that "though Israel did not start this war" but "will finish it".As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 300,000 troops. This is the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists, Times of Israel reported. "Israel is at war. We didn't want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it," said Netanyahu in an address to the nation....Read More
Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Israel-Palestine israel Hamas Gaza palestine American Airlines flights cancelled Congress Chhattisgarh Assembly elections BJP
First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 8:35 AM IST