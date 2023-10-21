LIVE: ISRO reschedules Gaganyaan mission's test vehicle launch by 30 mins

The Biden administration is proposing changes in the H1B foreign workers programme to improve efficiency by streamlining eligibility, providing more flexibility to F-1 students, entrepreneurs and those working for non-profit bodies and ensuring better condition for other non-immigrant workers.

ISRO on Saturday rescheduled the launch of its maiden Test Vehicle for the Gaganyaan human space flight mission by 30 minutes from the spaceport here. Test Vehicle D1 mission was scheduled for a lift-off from the first launch pad at 8 am which was revised to 8.30 am.The Indian government on Friday rejected any notion that it had violated international law in asking Canada to recall diplomats so that both governments have roughly the same number stationed in each country. Canada said Thursday it was recalling 41 of its 62 diplomats in India after what it said was New Delhi's warning that it would strip their diplomatic immunity something Canadian officials characterised as a violation of the Geneva Convention.