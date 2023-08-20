LIVE: J P Nadda to visit Himachal today, to take stock of flood situation

Confirmation

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda will visit Himachal Pradesh on Sunday to take stock of the devastation caused by heavy rains and floods in the state, an official statement said. According to the report, Nadda will meet the affected family members of those who lost their lives due to the calamity on his visit to the flood-hit state. Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudburst, and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State.

Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy expressed 'complete disinterest' in holding the position of Vice President in the US administration, the Hill reported.

Topics : ISRO Jagat Prakash Nadda BJP Himachal Pradesh heavy rains landslide Floods Monsoon Indian American US presidential election Chandrayaan-3 moon

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 7:54 AM IST

