LIVE: China announces military drills near Taiwan after Tsai, McCarthy meet

Going big on the textile industry, and under the 'Make in India' effort, the government has planned to set up seven mega textile parks under PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme. These parks will be set up in seven states namely; Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The Pakistan High Commission on Friday issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India for their participation in annual festivals relating to Baisakhi celebrations in Pakistan from April 9 to 18. "On the occasion of Baisakhi, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims who will travel from India to participate in the annual festivities in Pakistan from 09-18 April 2023," tweeted Pakistan High Commission, India.

BJP and Congress leaders took swipe at each other on Friday during the poll battle in Karnataka as electioneering gathered pace in the southern state with almost a month left for polling. While the Congress taunted BJP over "delay" in the declaration of its candidate's list, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit back saying that the opposition party in the state did not have candidates on many seats and got them from other parties.

10:44 AM Apr 23

PM to release tiger numbers, mark 50 years of Project Tiger in Mysuru tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the latest tiger census data at a mega event to mark the completion of 50 years of 'Project Tiger' in Mysuru on Sunday.

He will also release the government's vision for tiger conservation during 'Amrit Kaal', and also launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

IBCA will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, with membership of the range countries harbouring these species.

Rishra violence: Processionists instigated violence, police tell court

Clashes and violence over Ram Navami procession at Rishra in Hooghly district of West Bengal on April 2 was instigated by the processionists, the state government has informed the Calcutta High Court.

Chandernagore City Police, under whose jurisdiction Rishra comes, on Friday evening, submitted to the court a detailed report on the clashes.

IANS sources aware of the contents of the report said that it mentions that those participating in the procession had been constantly "instigating" the local people by using "abusive and offensive" language constantly since the beginning of the procession.

PM Modi to inaugurate new integrated terminal of Chennai airport today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Integrated Terminal Building (Phase -1) of Chennai International Airport on Saturday.

PM Modi will visit Chennai where he will inaugurate several development projects.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport has been developed at the cost of Rs 1,260 crore. The addition of this new Integrated Terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA.

Telangana CM KCR to not attend PM Modi's program today

Telangana CM KCR to not attend PM Modi's program today

PM Modi will inaugurate projects worth Rs 11,360 crore in Telangana today. CM KCR was invited following the protocol. Also, CM KCR will not be receiving PM Modi at Begumpet airport during his arrival today.

Jharkhand: Tribal bodies call one-day bandh to protest burning of Sarna flag

TMC, NCP have their own opinion but it will not affect opposition unity: Sanjay Raut

Nepal, China meeting silent over Belt and Road Initiative, Global Security Initiative

Senior officials from Nepal and China reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties in Beijing but failed to mention that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Global Security Initiative (GSI) were also discussed.

In a statement issued by the Nepali side on Friday evening upon completion of the 15th meeting of the Bilateral Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism between the Foreign Ministries of Nepal and China, there was no mention of discussions about BRI and GSI.

Nepal and China had signed the BRI agreement some six years ago but it has failed to make any tangible progress.

China announces military drills around Taiwan after Tsai, McCarthy meet

President Murmu will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft today

This is my last election, will retire from electoral politics: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections is going to be his last electoral battle and he will retire from politics.
 

Missing Texas boy feared dead, police in US seek extradition of parents from India

A missing 6-year-old boy from Texas, whose parents fled to India from the US and face felony charges of abandoning and endangering their child, is believed to be dead, a top police official has said.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who has special needs, was last seen in November shortly after his twin sisters were born in October last year.

Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said on Thursday that the search for the missing boy is now a death investigation and they are attempting to locate and recover his body.

 

Bar council requests Delhi police to lodge FIR against man impersonating as an advocate

Bar council of Delhi has recently written a letter to Delhi police requesting to lodge an FIR against a person impersonating himself as an advocate by using the enrolment number of an advocate.

In the said letter of April 5, Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) informed the police that AK Gupta is impersonating himself as an Advocate by mentioning and misusing the enrolment number, which in fact is alloted to an accused.

My relationship with DK Shivakumar is cordial: Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his relationship with Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar is cordial and there are no differences between him and Shivakumar.

Speaking to ANI, Siddaramaiah said, "My relationship with DK Shivakumar is cordial. There are no differences between us. Of course, differences exist in democracy but it is not detrimental to the interests of the party".

Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi's Tikri Kalan area

A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown at PVC market in the Tikri Kalan area in the wee hours of Saturday, said the officials.

After receiving the information, 25 fire tenders were pressed into the service, added the officials.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Himachal Youth Congress holds torch protest march against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP

The youth Congress in Shimla held a torch protest march on Friday night against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

The protest was led by the National president of Youth Congress Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also participated in the protest.

