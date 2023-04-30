LIVE news: 100th episode of 'Mann ki baat' to be aired today at 11 AM

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcasted today at 11 AM. The live broadcast of the programme will be aired in the UN's Trusteeship Council Chamber. BJP sources told the news agency PTI that the party will make arrangements at around four lakh places, including abroad, for people to hear Modi's address, with party president JP Nadda overseeing the entire exercise to make it a "historic" success. In all Raj Bhawans, official residences of governors, and the homes of chief ministers from the BJP or its allies, arrangements have been made for eminent citizens to listen to the programme. Studies have shown that over 100 crore people have connected to 'Mann Ki Baat' at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions. A survey by IIM Rohtak said there were 23 crore regular listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' and 96 per cent of the population was aware of the radio programme. The Union ministry of tourism has planned "100 days of action" to mark the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast. The ministry will celebrate the 100th episode through its Yuva Tourism Clubs. The ministry has constituted 30,000 Yuva Tourism Clubs till date, it said, adding that it proposes to increase the number to 50,000 in the 100 days starting May 1.