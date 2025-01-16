LIVE news: Netanyahu dials Trump after Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire deal
Israel continued its strikes on Gaza hours after a ceasefire deal was announced, residents and authorities in the Palestinian enclave said. Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Donald Trump to thank him after reaching deal with Hamas in Gaza. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families,” Netanyahu posted on X. Police officials said on Thursday that Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai. An unidentified person entered Khan's house and both of them had a scuffle. Some family members of the actor were present in the house at the time of the incident, an official said. Khan was hospitalised following the incident which took place around midnight at the actor's house in Bandra area. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and was reported to be out of danger, the official said. Speaking from the Oval Office, President Joe Biden sounded alarm over an oligarchy he said "is taking shape in America. Invoking President Dwight Eisenhower's warnings about the military-industrial complex when he left office, he added, I'm equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers to our country as well."
Actor Saif Ali Khan injured in knife attack by intruder at Mumbai home; hospitalised
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.
Khan was hospitalised and required a surgery following the incident which took place at around 2.30 am at his house in Bandra area, they said. Read here for more details.
Odisha CM launches social security allowance increased to Rs 3,500
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has launched a social security allowance, which has been increased to Rs 3,500 for the eligible beneficiaries. The Chief Minister attended a program in Odisha's Keonjhar, where the increased allowance was distributed to the beneficiaries. An enhanced allowance of Rs 3,500 will be provided to eligible beneficiaries under the Madhubabu Bhatta Yojana and the National Security Program.
