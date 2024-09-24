LIVE news: Janitor accused in Badlapur child sexual assault case killed in encounter, says police

Thane police said that a 23-year-old janitor, accused in a child sexual abuse incident in Badlapur, was killed during a police encounter on Mumbra bypass in Thane district. The accused was shot dead by police in retaliation after he grabbed an officer's firearm and fired it at a police team escorting him in an attempt to flee custody, according to police officials. Officials added that the accused fired a total of three shots, resulting in one police officer being wounded. However, the accusided was ultimately killed by police gunfire.Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply concerned by the war in Ukraine and his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy here demonstrates his commitment to finding a way forward and contributing in any way possible to a resolution of the conflict. Misri added the meeting was requested by the Ukrainian side. PM Modi on Monday held a bilateral discussion with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN's Summit of the Future before wrapping up his three-day visit to the US.

Former US president Donald Trump has accused the Department of Justice and the FBI of "mishandling and downplaying" the recent apparent assassination attempt on his life, demanding that the state of Florida handle the case. A second bid in two months on 78-year-old Trump's life took place on September 15 at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old owner of a small construction company in Hawaii, was detained in connection with the incident. The Kamala Harris/Joe Biden Department of Justice and FBI are mishandling and downplaying the second assassination attempt on my life since July," Trump said in a statement on Monday.