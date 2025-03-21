Friday, March 21, 2025 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LIVE news updates: Heathrow Airport in London closed after fire at power substation

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Heathrow airport, international travel, coronavirus, curbs, covid

Photo: Bloomberg

London's Heathrow Airport will remain closed for at least 24 hours after a fire at a nearby electrical substation led to a power outage.
 

A federal judge has ordered immigration officials not to deport an Indian student who was detained by the Trump Administration and accused of spreading Hamas propaganda in the latest battle over speech on US college campuses. US District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles in Alexandria, Virginia, ordered that Badar Khan Suri shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the Court issues a contrary order. Suri's attorney wrote in an earlier court filing that Suri was targeted because of his social media posts and his wife's identity as a Palestinian and her constitutionally protected speech. Suri is a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University. "Dr Suri is an academic, not an activist," his attorney Hassan Ahmad wrote in a court filing on Thursday.  

Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te has said that the island's defence budget will exceed 3 per cent of its economic output as it overhauls its military in the face of the rising threat from China. Along with the latest equipment much of it from the United States, the military is seeking funds to retain more service people with higher pay and to lengthen compulsory national service from four months to one year.

  Punjab police detained a group of farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, in Mohali as they were heading to join protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The detention occurred after the farmers clashed with security forces following their meeting with a central delegation led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
9:57 AM

Trump orders plan to dismantle Education Department while keeping some core functions

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order calling for the dismantling of the US Education Department, advancing a campaign promise to take apart an agency that's been a longtime target of conservatives. Trump has derided the Education Department as wasteful and polluted by liberal ideology. However, completing its dismantling is most likely impossible without an act of Congress, which created the department in 1979. Republicans said they will introduce legislation to achieve that, while Democrats have quickly lined up to oppose the idea.
9:53 AM

Gabbard's visit to India highlights strong US-India ties: DNI official

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's meetings in India focused on bilateral cooperation in areas of intelligence-sharing, defence, counter-terrorism, and transnational threats, an American official said. Gabbard's visit to New Delhi highlighted the decades strong US-India relationship that is bolstered by the leadership of and friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, a spokesperson at the office of Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said.
9:38 AM

Seven aides of jailed Amritpal Singh brought back to Punjab, remanded to police custody

 Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's seven associates were on Friday produced before a court in Amritsar's Ajnala which remanded them to police custody till March 25. Amritpal's seven associates were released from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam and re-arrested in another case by the Punjab Police. All seven detainees were produced before court in Ajnala under tight security, officials said. The Punjab government had decided not to reinvoke the NSA at the end of the detention period of Amritpal's seven associates.
9:18 AM

Akhilesh calls Invest UP CEO's suspension on corruption charges 'mere drama'

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has called the suspension of a senior IAS officer for alleged irregularities in solar projects merely a "drama", and claimed that the "last stop of this corruption is not the officer, but someone else".
 
9:01 AM

Expert Working Group meets for first time to analyse Telangana caste survey

The Independent  Expert Working Group (IEWG) established by the Government of Telangana to study, analyse and interpret the state's caste survey convened its first meeting on March 20. The expert group met at the MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad, presided over by chairman justice (retired) Sudarshan Reddy, and attended by vice chairman Kancha Ilaiah, convenor Praveen Chakravarthy among others.
8:57 AM

1,307 kids with special needs selected in first draw of lots for admission to Delhi private schools

According to data shared by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Thursday, the selection was done through a computerised draw for pre-school, KG, and Class-1 curricula. Once allotted, schools cannot be changed under any circumstances, it clarified in a statement.
8:55 AM

Israel's Cabinet votes to fire the head of country's Shin Bet internal security service

Israel's Cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to fire the head of the country's Shin Bet internal security service. The late-night decision to sack Ronen Bar deepens a power struggle focused largely over who bears responsibility for the Hamas attack that sparked the war in Gaza.
 
8:44 AM

Heathrow Airport in London closed due to power outage

There is no clarity on when the airport would resume operations, a spokesperson said.
 
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Russia Ukraine

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

