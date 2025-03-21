LIVE news updates: Heathrow Airport in London closed after fire at power substation
A federal judge has ordered immigration officials not to deport an Indian student who was detained by the Trump Administration and accused of spreading Hamas propaganda in the latest battle over speech on US college campuses. US District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles in Alexandria, Virginia, ordered that Badar Khan Suri shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the Court issues a contrary order. Suri's attorney wrote in an earlier court filing that Suri was targeted because of his social media posts and his wife's identity as a Palestinian and her constitutionally protected speech. Suri is a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University. "Dr Suri is an academic, not an activist," his attorney Hassan Ahmad wrote in a court filing on Thursday.
Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te has said that the island's defence budget will exceed 3 per cent of its economic output as it overhauls its military in the face of the rising threat from China. Along with the latest equipment much of it from the United States, the military is seeking funds to retain more service people with higher pay and to lengthen compulsory national service from four months to one year.Punjab police detained a group of farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, in Mohali as they were heading to join protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The detention occurred after the farmers clashed with security forces following their meeting with a central delegation led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Trump orders plan to dismantle Education Department while keeping some core functions
Gabbard's visit to India highlights strong US-India ties: DNI official
Seven aides of jailed Amritpal Singh brought back to Punjab, remanded to police custody
Akhilesh calls Invest UP CEO's suspension on corruption charges 'mere drama'
Expert Working Group meets for first time to analyse Telangana caste survey
1,307 kids with special needs selected in first draw of lots for admission to Delhi private schools
Israel's Cabinet votes to fire the head of country's Shin Bet internal security service
Heathrow Airport in London closed due to power outage
First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 8:51 AM IST