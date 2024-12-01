LIVE news: Chennai airport resumes operations after cyclone Fengal crosses Tamil Nadu coast
BS Web Team New Delhi
Flight operations at the Chennai International Airport resumed this morning after Cyclone Fengal crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. The airport had temporarily suspended operations on Nov 30 due to strong winds and heavy rainfall caused by cyclones. Airlines had issued travel advisories and updated their flight schedules in response to the continuous downpours in Tamil Nadu. Several passengers experienced delays, with many stranded at the airport for 8 to 10 hours due to the sudden cancellation of flights.
The joint military exercise between India and Malaysia, Harimau Shakti 2024, is scheduled to take place from December 2 to December 15 at the Bentong Camp in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army stated on Nov 30. The Army, via an official statement on X, stated that the exercise is expected to enhance interoperability between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army in conducting sub-conventional operations under the United Nations mandate. This year, the bilateral military exercise is themed around the motto, "Two nations, one mission: Ensuring global peace."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 5 evening as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis emerged as the frontrunner for the post of chief minister. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 5 pm at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said. While there was no announcement yet on who would be the chief minister, BJP sources said Devendra Fadnavis, who has been chief minister twice and was deputy CM in the last Eknath Shinde-led government, was the frontrunner for the post.
8:55 AM
Priyanka Gandhi to address public meetings in Wayanad today
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala after her maiden electoral win from the Wayanad hill constituency, will address joint public meetings with her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the district on Sunday. According to the schedule, Priyanka will address gatherings at Mananthavady at 10:30 am, Sulthan Bathery at 12:15 pm, and Kalpetta at 1:30 pm
8:44 AM
Modi to attend new Maharashtra govt swearing-in on Dec 5, Fadnavis frontrunner for CM
8:44 AM
Cyclone Fengal remains stationary near Pondy, to weaken in next 3 hrs: IMD
Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Puducherry on November 30, remained stationary near the union territory and would gradually weaken in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Meanwhile, operations at the Chennai airport, which had been suspended on Sunday, resumed past midnight but many flights suffered cancellations and delays, officials said.
First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 8:44 AM IST